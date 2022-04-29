Boys lacrosse schedule

Friday, April 29

Lackey at Westlake, 5 p.m.

Chopticon at North Point, 6 p.m.

La Plata at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Calvert, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Calvert at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Frederick Douglass at Lackey, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Northern, 6 p.m.

Chopticon at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Westlake at Gwynn Park, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Chopticon at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Fallston, 6 p.m.

Lackey at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

North Point at La Plata, 6 p.m.