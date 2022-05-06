Boys lacrosse schedule

Friday, May 6

Chopticon at La Plata, 6 p.m.

Patuxent at North Point, 6 p.m.

Lackey at Northern, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Westlake, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship game at

Leonardtown High School, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

MPSSAA regional playoffs begin