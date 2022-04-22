Boys lacrosse schedule

Monday, April 25

North Point at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Calvert at Chopticon, 5 p.m.

Leonardtown at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

La Plata at Northern, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Northern at McDonough, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Great Mills at McDonough, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown at South River, 6 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews