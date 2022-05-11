Boys lacrosse schedule

Friday, May 13

Region playoffs

Calvert at La Plata, 5 p.m.

Patuxent at Lackey, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

Great Mills at Northern, 6 p.m.

North Point at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Southern, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 16

Regional playoffs resume at higher seeds