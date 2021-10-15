Sorry, an error occurred.
SMAC boys soccer schedule
Friday, Oct. 15
Westlake at La Plata, 5 p.m.
North Point vs. McDonough at Laurel Springs, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
La Plata at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Thomas Stone at Lackey, 5 p.m.
McDonough at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Patuxent at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Northern, 6 p.m.
LEONARDTOWN at GREAT MILLS, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Great Mills at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Northern, 6 p.m.
Westlake at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.
