Boys soccer schedule

Oct. 22

St. Charles at La Plata, 5 p.m.

Patuxent at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone vs. McDonough at Laurel Springs, 5:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTOWN at LEONARDTOWN, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game at North Point, 5 p.m.

Oct. 27

Region playoffs begin

