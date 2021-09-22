Sorry, an error occurred.
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys soccer schedule
Friday, Sept. 24
Thomas Stone at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.
Friendly at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Patuxent vs. McDonough at North Point, 5:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Calvert at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Huntingtown at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at La Plata, 6 p.m.
Northern at Lackey, 6 p.m.
Chopticon at North Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
St. Charles at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Westlake at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
