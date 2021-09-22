Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys soccer schedule

Friday, Sept. 24

Thomas Stone at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

Friendly at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

North Point at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Patuxent vs. McDonough at North Point, 5:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Calvert at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at La Plata, 6 p.m.

Northern at Lackey, 6 p.m.

Chopticon at North Point, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

St. Charles at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

Westlake at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

