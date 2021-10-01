Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
SMAC boys soccer schedule
Friday, Oct. 1
Great Mills at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
La Plata vs. McDonough at Laurel Springs, 6 p.m.
Thomas Stone at North Point, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Northern, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Calvert at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
Calvert at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Northern at Lackey, 6 p.m.
La Plata at North Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Patuxent at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Lackey at La Plata, 6 p.m.
Northern at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.