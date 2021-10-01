SMAC boys soccer schedule

Friday, Oct. 1

Great Mills at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

La Plata vs. McDonough at Laurel Springs, 6 p.m.

Thomas Stone at North Point, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Northern, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Calvert at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.

Calvert at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Northern at Lackey, 6 p.m.

La Plata at North Point, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Patuxent at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Lackey at La Plata, 6 p.m.

Northern at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

