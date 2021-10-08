Sorry, an error occurred.
SMAC boys soccer schedules
Friday, Oct. 8
Chopticon at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
McDonough at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Calvert at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
Northern at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.
La Plata at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Lackey at North Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Calvert at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.
NORTHERN AT LEONARDTOWN, 6 p.m.
Patuxent at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.
