The trio of senior players from the Great Mills High School boys soccer team honored prior to the game for being the Hornets’ lone underclassmen this season did not have long to enjoy the traditional pregame ceremonies in their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash with Chopticon on Tuesday.
Chopticon senior Deuce Dean was awarded a penalty kick two minutes into the contest and scored on that shot and added another goal later to vault the visiting Braves to a 3-0 victory over the host Hornets on Tuesday. Chopticon junior Ryan Shryock added the last goal later on a free kick, enabling the visitors to thwart any sort of genuine celebration for Great Mills senior goalie Tim Hash.
“When I hit it, I really wasn’t sure it was going to go in,” said Dean, who will celebrate senior night with his teammates on April 6 against Calvert. “I really didn’t think I got it all of it. I was glad to see it go in. That second goal, they were playing a little sloppy on defense and I was able to get past them and get a good shot. But Ryan’s goal was impressive.”
Shryock had tried a free kick in the first half and another in the second half to no avail, but with just over 15 minutes remaining in Tuesday’s outing the third time was certainly the charm. Shryock drilled a low shot just inside the left post and past a diving Hash to vault the Braves to a 3-0 lead, ending any chance the Hornets had of celebrating senior night with a victory.
“There really wasn’t much that I could do,” said Hash, who also plays tennis for the school and plans to attend Texas A & M University this fall and major in Engineering. “Those shots were just solid. Being a part of this team for four years has meant a lot and being able to have this senior season has really meant a lot. Most of us thought we would not be able to have a season.”
Lowe, who also participates for the Hornets during the outdoor track season in the spring and focuses on the 400-meter run and the discus throw, noted the abbreviated soccer season has enabled the team to bond together one last time.
“This season has really meant a lot to all of us,” Lowe said. “A couple of months ago no one thought we would have a season. Playing with these guys one last time has been the best part of our senior year.”
Although the Hornets were upended 3-0 by the Braves on their senior night, the boys contest was much closer than the final score indicated. Dean had scored Chopticon’s first goal on a penalty kick and the second courtesy of a defensive breakdown, while Shryock put the finishing touches on the triumph with a clean, crisp goal on a free kick.
Tuesday’s senior night theme at Great Mills carried over into the girls’ soccer contest between the two schools as the Braves also prevailed 3-0 in that match under the lights. Both the Chopticon boys and girls soccer teams will have their respective ‘senior night’ on April 6 against Calvert.
