During the three days of the 44th annual Southern Maryland Amateur at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club in Leonardtown, a bevy of local golfers were among those vying for varying division titles as the last groups completed the course on Sunday evening amid breezy conditions and a setting sun.
Four years after the first time that he competed in the event, which also marked his first year as overall champion, Frederick native Jon Moles captured his second Southern Maryland Amateur title by shooting a three-day total of six-under par, 210. Moles was one under on Sunday after closing the round and the event with a birdie on No. 18 and his lead was never in jeopardy at any point that day.
"I still have the chance to compete in events on the Mini-Tour in Florida, but I've always maintained my amateur status," said Moles, a graduate of Urbana High School in Frederick County. "I never expected to shoot as well as I did this weekend. I love competing in this event. I came down here for the first time in 2017 and won that year and this year I probably played a little better."
Recent La Plata High School graduate Gavin Ganter finished eighth overall in the championship bracket with a three-day total of 10-over-par, 226. Ganter, who is headed to York College this fall, was the 2A state boys champion golfer as a junior in the fall of 2019 but was unable to participate in an abbreviated senior season because Charles County did not offer fall or winter sports.
Moles finished eight shots better than Tracy Vallandingham (218), who had two strokes on Kyle Carranza. Pete DeTemple (218) won the senior championship, finishing three strokes better than Bill Jenner (221) who had 11 shots on Tommy Jameson. Chris Alderucci was the senior first flight champion (233), well clear of Chuck Rosenfield (247) and Mark Thompson (249).
Among the local high school golfers competing in the various junior division flights, Trevor Simpson, a rising senior at La Plata High School, proved to be the low medalist in the first flight, although he was hardly content with his score. Simpson may not have reached red numbers in any round, but his consistent trio of 81s enabled him the capture his bracket with a 243, 11 strokes better than Kameron Kapiskosky, a rising junior at Huntingtown.
"The course here was a little harder than what I remember," said Simpson, who considers Swan Point Yacht & Country Club his home course. "The greens here were really tough. I shot the same score each round. I probably played here 15 times before. I have a few tournaments this summer then I am really looking forward to my senior year at La Plata. I think we could win [2A] states."
In the fourth flight of juniors, Ian Jameson (255) was low medalist, six strokes better than Cory Yager (261), who had three strokes on Trent Manson (264). Then in the fifth flight, Justin Adriani proved best with a three-day total of 270, six strokes better than Justin Frohlich (276), who edged David Rawlinson (278) by two shots for the runner-up honors in this bracket.
In the senior second flight, Patrick Ellis (257) was low medalist after three rounds, six strokes better than Tom Phelan (263) who had seven shots on Tim McCleaf. In the super seniors bracket - played under handicap conditions - Jim Hicks (228) edged Joe Fenlon (229) for the title, with Barry Royston (235) another six strokes back in third.
First offered as a two-day event in 1978 by tournament founder Leonard Ferris, who was again on hand for all three rounds this weekend, the Southern Maryland Amateur has typically attracted 150-180 golfers each year. Even amid the pandemic in 2020, 180 golfers signed up for the event last July which was reduced to two days by inclement weather.