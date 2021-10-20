Runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who gathered for Wednesday afternoon's SMAC cross country championships at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard were greeted by warmer conditions than expected but were able to navigate the flat, shortened course with ease.
Both the Chopticon High School boys and Northern High School girls captured the team titles on Wednesday, although it was Huntingtown senior Thomas Foulkes (16 minutes, 0.3 seconds) and Great Mills senior Cooper Brotherton (18:09.0) who emerged with the individual titles. Foulkes, who went undefeated throughout the fall campaign, tallied his first SMAC title after years of being overshadowed by Chopticon twins Zach Wedding and Jeff Wedding, who graduated last school year.
"Winning this SMAC championship means a lot to me," Foulkes said. "It would mean more if our team won, but winning the title today really is the biggest win for me in my career. Now it's all about getting ready for regionals and states. I'm in a loaded group this year among 3A boys, so being in the top 10 would be an accomplishment for me."
Great Mills senior Cooper Brotherton capped a stellar fall campaign by taking the SMAC girls title five months after she had bypassed the meet to compete in a soccer tournament. Like Foulkes, Brotherton welcomed the chance to enhance her resume in the upcoming regional and state meets, having been the 3A state runner-up behind former Northern standout Oakley Olson two years ago.
"I was very happy with the way I ran today," Brotherton said. "It was a little warmer than I expected. But the course is flat and it wasn't that tough to get around. Now for me the goal is to win regionals and then go to Hereford and compete for states. Winning SMAC as a senior meant a lot."
Foulkes, Brotherton, Northern freshman Ella Meccia and Leonardtown senior Parker O'Brien all took personal best clockings on Wednesday, with Foulkes eclipsing the 16-minute barrier while Brotherton, Meccia (18:22.3) and O'Brien (18:40.4) were all under 19 minutes in the girls event. Their final clockings, however, were quickened by the simple fact the course was shortened to exactly 3 miles from the usual 5 kilometers, or 3.2 miles.
Meccia, who had initially intended to play for the Patriots' girls soccer team this fall before suffering a tailbone injury in practice, was clearly best among the underclassmen and helped spark Northern to the team title. Meccia finished behind one senior, but ahead of Leonardtown senior Parker O'Brien and Calvert senior Kristin Prince, who took fourth.
"I'm still recovering from my injury, but I felt pretty good today," Meccia said. "I was very happy that I finished second. Most of the other girls in the top five are seniors, so that shows me I have a pretty good future ahead. It was warmer today than I expected, but overall I felt pretty good running the course."