A number of athletes from various schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference signed their National Letters of Intent already this school year, signifying where they plan to go to college next fall.

On Nov. 9, a group of six Huntingtown High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent for varying schools and sports. Listed alphabetically, Hurricanes' seniors Ella-Rae Cox, Megan Devine, Lily Greenwell, Cameron Kapiskosky, Joey Nicholson and Jackson Parker all formalized their college choices in front of family, friends, coaches and administrators.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews