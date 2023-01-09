Huntingtown High School senior Jackson Parker signed his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9 to attend Barton College to continue his academics and athletic endeavors as a member of the men's lacrosse team.
Calvert High School senior Aidan Lundberg signed his National Letter of Intent to attend UMBC where he will continue his academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the school's Division I track & field team.
Huntingtown High School senior Lily Greenwell signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9 to attend Queens College where she plans to continue her academic and athletic prowess as a member of the women's lacrosse team.
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Devine signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Stevenson University next fall where she plans to continue her academic and athletic prowess as a member of the women's lacrosse team.
Northern High School senior Brandon Poole signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic prowess at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where he plans to play baseball and major in cyber-security
Northern High School senior Alexia Zaidi signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Army West Point where she intends to major in IT systems and maintain her swimming prowess.
Northern High School senior Lindsey Dillon signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic prowess at West Virginia Wesleyan College where she intends to major in exercise science and play softball.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Ella-Rae Cox signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9 morning to continue her academic and athletic careers at Embrey-Riddle University for women's lacrosse.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Cameron Kapiskosky signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic prowess at Methodist University next fall.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Joey Nicholson signed his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9 to continue his academic and athletic prowess at McDaniel College next fall.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff Photo by Ted Black
A number of athletes from various schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference signed their National Letters of Intent already this school year, signifying where they plan to go to college next fall.
On Nov. 9, a group of six Huntingtown High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent for varying schools and sports. Listed alphabetically, Hurricanes' seniors Ella-Rae Cox, Megan Devine, Lily Greenwell, Cameron Kapiskosky, Joey Nicholson and Jackson Parker all formalized their college choices in front of family, friends, coaches and administrators.
While Cox and Greenwell were both key members of the Huntingtown field hockey team which reached the 3A state quarterfinals before being upended by Manchester Valley, both are heading to their respective colleges for women's lacrosse. In fact, both admitted they have big goals for the Hurricanes girls' lacrosse team in the spring.
"A lot of the field hockey team was really lacrosse players just playing lacrosse," said Greenwell, who signed her letter of intent with Queens College in North Carolina. "We want to exceed what we did last season when we went to state semis. We still have a lot of really good girls back for lacrosse in the spring, so we're optimistic that we can make it happen."
Parker signed his letter to attend Barton College and play men's lacrosse, while Nicholson is headed to McDaniel College for men's lacrosse. Kapiskosky, the District IV golf champion who tied for fourth in the 2A/1A boys state tournament, signed with Methodist and Devine is headed to Stevenson University for women's lacrosse.
One week later, a trio of Northern seniors signed their letters among family and friends. Brandon Poole signed with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for baseball, Alexia Zaidi signed with Army at West Point for swimming and Lindsey Dillon is headed to West Virginia Wesleyan University for softball. All three of them still have high goals for their final season at Northern.
"We're hoping to do really well at SMAC, regionals and states," said Zaidi, who will again form part of a talented relay that includes Aspen Gallaudet, Laila Smith and Mary Katherine Stum. "Our main focus is going to be peaking for the big meets at the end. Our relays are going to be really strong."
Calvert senior Aidan Lundberg signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track and field at University of Maryland Baltimore County beginning next fall. Lundberg and fellow seniors Jack Hartsig and David Rodenhaver were part of a solid Cavaliers' boys cross country team throughout the fall and that trio is expected to be competing in indoor meets beginning next month at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.