Former La Plata High School boys soccer coach Chris Butler will be a familiar face on the sidelines this year for Southern Maryland Athletic Conference varsity and junior varsity games as a referee.
Coaches, players and spectators who frequent Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys and girls soccer games this fall will see a familiar face once again roaming the sidelines, although this time in different attire and a dramatically different role.
Chris Butler, longtime former La Plata High School boys soccer coach, had stepped down from the helm of the Warriors' program three years ago, but now he will be seen throughout the week at SMAC games traversing the sidelines as a referee. This fall will mark his second season as a soccer ref and Butler certainly expects to be busy.
"When I was coaching all those seasons at La Plata, I never really gave any thought to becoming a referee," said Butler, who coached the Warriors boys soccer team for a total of 14 seasons with a stint as the girls soccer coach for six years in between. "I always felt like I knew the rules because I knew the game, but it wasn't until after [my son] graduated that I considered taking an officials' class and then getting certified."
Butler, 53, who began his 29th year as a social studies teacher at La Plata on Monday, enjoyed ample success as the Warriors' soccer coach, guiding those teams to five SMAC titles and three appearances in state title games. He admits that he has already reached a certain comfort level as a referee with just one year under his belt.
"When I began refereeing games, I just felt like it was too soon to just completely walk away from the game I love," said Butler, who began playing soccer at age seven when his father, Edwin Butler, formed a soccer program in Bryans Road. "I love interacting with the coaches and the players. When I step out onto the field for the start of a game, I feel like I am in control."
As a soccer coach, Butler always instructed his players to play hard but play clean, and as a referee he employs the same tactics to how he calls any game. The former Warriors coach will work three games each week in September — although none involving La Plata teams — and he spends weekends officiating recreational league games in Charles County.
"Soccer is a physical game and you have to let the kids play," Butler said. "If I see things get a little too physical or too much hand grabbing, I am going to call it. But when I coached my sons I always wanted them to play hard and play physical because that's the game. As an official, I am going to be one of those guys who lets them play."
Butler, who coached both of his sons, Cameron and Owen, during their playing days at La Plata and then watched both have successful wrestling careers with the Warriors, admits he is content to simply officiate boys and girls soccer games throughout the fall and doubts that he will venture into other sports.
"I have always played soccer and coached soccer and I love the game and I know the game," Butler said. "Both of my sons wrestled, so I know wrestling, but I don't know all the rules involved with wrestling. I am still learning all the right signals for soccer. I know the rules and I know when to call fouls and offside, but I don't think I could do that in other sports."