Inside the Southern Maryland Sports Complex in White Plains, where basketball is typically the chosen sport among participants, Christy Callahan and several assistant coaches oversee various volleyball camps and clinics throughout the summer for girls of varying ages and skill levels.
Callahan, a former volleyball player at Stevenson University and current English teach at John Hanson Middle School, has already conducted a pair of clinics each of the past two Sundays at the Complex and she will offer one each over the next three Sundays as well. In all, 40 young ladies signed up for the beginner lessons while 20 have signed on for the advanced classes offered later in the evening.
"The response has really been overwhelming," Callahan said after last Sunday's busy session. "I thought about increasing the enrollment, but I wasn't sure how many would sign on. The first week the girls' energy level was just not what I expected. But the second week they were a lot more energetic and a lot more motivated."
Callahan and her coaches run through a varied array of drills for the players, most of which ranged from rising eighth graders to rising high school seniors. Although she still possesses a passion for playing and coaching, Callahan admitted that she has already turned down one local high school coaching vacancy to focus on providing more camps and clinics this summer.
"We're going to run an advanced camp this summer [August 6-7] here, then a beginners' camp from Aug. 15-19," Callahan said. "I love coaching, but my passion is really motivating a lot of the younger girls to keep improving their skills. Some of them are a little more advanced than others and some have already played varsity volleyball, but we always try to stress improving the fundamentals."
Callahan, who coaches volleyball at Franklin and Havre De Grace High Schools before relocating to Charles County to continue teaching, still plays occasionally and this fall the Southern Maryland Sports Complex will offer leagues for adults and another for middle school students.
"We're going to have another clinic this weekend, then I'll be playing in a tournament on July 4," Callahan said. "I've always had a passion for playing the game and I still do. I also enjoy coaching the younger kids. I really find the response from the parents and kids to what we're doing here to be more than I expected."