Calvert youth football 7-on-7 team on a roll

Coaches and players from the Calvert Dogg Wrld 7-on-7 football team gather around the ceremonial trophy after the team captured the Level 82 Swag Tournament.

 Photo courtesy Vaughan Johnson

During his playing days at Calvert High School over 30 years ago, Jay Johnson honed his skills each winter on the basketball court and each spring on the baseball field for the Cavaliers. But lately the bulk of his coaching success has come at the helm of the Calvert-based Dogg Wrld 15U seven-on-seven squad.

Johnson, a 1990 Calvert graduate and current member of the Calvert County Sheriff's Department, has watched the Calvert Dogg Wrld 15U squad win two straight tournament titles this season after winning its final three while they played as 14U members. Fittingly, his son, Jordan Johnson, has been the quarterback for the team during that skein.


