During his playing days at Calvert High School over 30 years ago, Jay Johnson honed his skills each winter on the basketball court and each spring on the baseball field for the Cavaliers. But lately the bulk of his coaching success has come at the helm of the Calvert-based Dogg Wrld 15U seven-on-seven squad.
Johnson, a 1990 Calvert graduate and current member of the Calvert County Sheriff's Department, has watched the Calvert Dogg Wrld 15U squad win two straight tournament titles this season after winning its final three while they played as 14U members. Fittingly, his son, Jordan Johnson, has been the quarterback for the team during that skein.
"This team has a lot of talent, but what I really love the most about these guys in their camaraderie," Johnson said. "They really enjoy being around each other and they love playing and practicing together. Everything they do is to want to encourage each player to get better and keep improving every practice. These last two championships have been a tribute to their hard work and their ability to work together as teammates."
On Sunday, March 12, the Dawg Wrld squad completed its second consecutive perfect run to a title to start the 2023 portion of the slate by edging SNEED ELITE 20-15 in the finals. Earlier that afternoon they nipped the DM Elite squad, 26-25, after opening the morning portion of the semifinal round by defeating Philly's Finest Teel, 19-16.
Led by quarterback Jordan Johnson, a freshman at Patuxent High School, and his two favorite targets at wide receivers, fellow Patuxent students Evan Jones and Ralphie Carrington as well as Keiden Gutierrez, the Dawg Wrld team has won two straight 7-on-7 titles. Coach Johnson also praised his defensive unit, led by Keshawn Cobbs (Calvert), Kai Jones (DeMatha) and Jameir Jackson (Northern Middle).
One day earlier the Calvert squad had won all three contests to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. In the latter of that trio, Dogg Wrld edged Virginia Velocity 12-6, having earlier trounced Philly's Finest Green 29-0 after opening the tournament with a 20-13 victory over the DM Elite (Del.) squad 20-13.
On Sunday, March 5, the Dawg Wrld squad capped its first tournament title of the campaign with a 28-12 victory over No Off Season Elite Prime Gold. In the semifinals the Calvert team upended DM Elite 37-27 after thumping NLG NLG 9 20-2 in the quarterfinals.
One day earlier the Dawg Wrld squad won three games, two of which in close fashion. The Calvert team edged SWAG7V7 BLACK 22-21 after nipping the Maryland Octane 13-9. It had opened the pool play tournament of the bracket with a lopsided 28-0 victory over Grind Time.
"I was happy to see us come out and play that well in both tournaments," Johnson said. "This same team won three titles last year when they played together as 14U. Our 18U team also won a pair of titles last year. I think these guys are excited to be able to carry their success over to the high school season in the fall."