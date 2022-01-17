In their sweep over Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and county rival Patuxent High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick, the Calvert swim team again received superb performances from all three relays, especially the Cavaliers' two freestyle relays.
Calvert's boys upended Patuxent 157-101, while the Cavaliers' girls downed the Panthers 153-81. Calvert's boys continued their dominance in the three relays, taking the 200 medley (2:06.47) to open the meet then closed out the dual meet later with comfortable victories in both the 200 free (1:44.76) and the 400 free (3:54.75) which featured three common swimmers and the same anchor.
Calvert's quartet of Gage Norman, Tanner Norman, Luke Rannacher and Jeff Rivas opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay by nearly four seconds, but its freestyle relays both delivered dominant efforts. Chase Foveaux, Rannacher, Drew Lynch and Riley Strain combined to take the 200 free relay by over 21 seconds then later Rivas, Lynch, Tanner Norman and Strain capped the meet by taking the 400 free relay by nearly 30 seconds.
"I really like anchoring both relays," said Strain, who also won the 100 backstroke (1:07.04) and the 500 free (5:43.75) at that meet. "I feel like there's really no pressure on me as the anchor. If we have the lead, I just want to be able to finish it. If we're behind going into my leg then I know that I have to dive into the pool and just go as fast as I can."
Chase Foveaux pulled away late from teammate Tanner Norman to take the 200 free (2:21.44), Drew Lynch won both the 50 free (23.74) and the 100 free (51.88), Jeff Rivas captured the 100 butterfly (1:12.34) and Norman later won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.00). Patuxent freshman Jeremy Morgan prevented the Cavaliers from a complete sweep by taking the 200 IM (2:23.44).
Calvert's girls won all but three events against Patuxent last week and that trio of events clearly had one thing in common. Panthers' freshman Kennedy Sloan may not have been able to vault her team past the Cavaliers for the dual meet honor, but she earned high marks for winning the 200 free (2:20.22) and 100 fly (1:07.98) — both clockings were faster than her male counterparts in those events — and was part of the 200 medley relay (2:21.07) that prevailed.
"I thought the meet went well," said Sloan, who played field hockey for the school last fall and plans to play girls' lacrosse in the spring. "I don't think the 200 free was my best, but the 100 fly was really good. I always look forward to the competition. There are a lot of good swimmers in SMAC."
Calvert's Caileigh Foveaux won the 200 IM (2:36.92) and 500 free (6:13.03); Rhyannon Schmidt took the 50 free (33.75); Madison McCurry captured the 100 free (1:14.71); Kineta Bradley won the 100 back (1:27.56) and Aria Wood took the 100 breast (1:28.81). Foveaux, Schmidt, Wood and McCurry capped the meet by combining to take the 400 free relay (4:46.04).