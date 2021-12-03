Huntingtown High School senior Donovan Powell signs his National Letter of Intent to play men’s lacrosse at Lenoir Rhyne University. As a junior last spring, Powell was the SMAC Chesapeake Division boys’ lacrosse player of the year.
Huntingtown High School senior Chad Connolly signs his National Letter of Intent to play Division I men’s lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. A two-sport star at the school, Connolly is also a member of the Hurricanes’ football team that is the top seed in the 2A State playoffs.
Calvert High School senior Jason Zapoli signed his National Letter of Intent in November to attend Belmont Abbey University on a men’s lacrosse scholarship.
Submitted photo
Calvert High School senior Laney Wells signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Mount St. Mary’s on a bowling scholarship.
Submitted photos
Huntingtown High School senior Graham Tillett signs his National Letter of Intent to play men’s lacrosse at Wingate University.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior David Bolin signs his National Letter of Intent to play football and run track and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Patuxent High School senior Brady Powell signs his National Letter of Intent to play Division I baseball at George Mason University.