While Charles County and St. Mary's County public school systems have already put winter sports practices on hold until at least Jan. 19, Calvert public schools recently announced that its scheduled return on Jan. 11 would also be placed on hold.
Last Friday morning, Calvert public schools' Superintendent Daniel Curry notified the quartet of high school principals and athletic directors in the county that winter sports practices, which began in early December, would be postponed for the time being. Citing the rise in COVID-19 numbers and projected cases, Curry notified schools through an email that hybrid learning and after school extracurricular activities would be halted.
"Given the rising local case numbers of COVID-19 and the expected post-holiday increases yet to come, Calvert County Public Schools will postpone the planned start of hybrid instruction indefinitely," Curry wrote in an email to county faculty and staff. "A new reopening date will be determined when local positivity rates have decreased and stabilized."
Curry went onto denote that instruction will remain all online until further notice, but school buildings would remain open and teachers would be encouraged to work from their classrooms if they chose to do so. Curry also noted that internet cafes would remain open for those students who cannot access the internet from home and bus service to and from those cafes would be provided.
"After school programs, conditioning and athletic programs are canceled until further notice," Curry added in the email. "Students with Individual Education Plans who have been receiving in-person instruction, students in face-to-face programs at the Career and Technology Academy and other small groups will be the first to return, but no dates has been set."
Calvert County athletes were initially slated to resume practices on Jan. 11, roughly one week before Charles and St. Mary's athletes could commence winter sports practices.
Club teams not affiliated with either of the four Calvert public high schools can continue to practice at various facilities throughout the county.