Calvert High School avenged a regular season loss to Northern High by edging the Patriots Tuesday in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference softball championship game. The final score was 3 to 2.
The contest was played at Northern. However, Calvert, by virtue of its better regular season record, was designated as the home team.
Two right handers — Calvert junior Emma DeBoer and Northern senior Marisa Powell – dueled in the warm sun in front of an enthusiastic crowd witnessing what at times was like an Independence Day fireworks show.
The initial blast came in the first inning as Northern senior catcher Sydney Parlett crushed a DeBoer delivery that sailed over the fence in right-center.
“I was glad,” Parlett said of her home run. “I have been battling a back issue.”
Calvert drew even in the fourth and then took the lead for good in the home half of the fifth on back-to-back home runs by junior Grace Atherton and senior Karlee Hughes.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Northern started to rally and drew within one run only to see the game end when the third base umpire ruled a runner had strayed from the bag and had been picked off.
While Calvert players celebrated, it was tempered by the bizarre details of the game’s last out.
Calvert head coach Lauren Robison told Southern Maryland News her team lost a 2A state playoff game last season under similar circumstances.
“This is all the kids,” said Robison. Marveling at their comeback victory she declared, “I’m almost speechless.”
“It’s feeling good,” said DeBoer of both her arm and the championship win. “I knew I had a good team behind me.”
DeBoer called watching Atherton and Hughes powering the team to the lead, “one of the best moments.”
When asked how he felt about his team’s loss, Northern head coach Robert Earl Radford said, “cheated. The girls didn’t get a chance. I’m very proud of the girls. It hurts but you got to let it go.”
“It’s easy to hang your heads after this,” said Parlett. “But we got to look ahead. The train doesn’t stop.”
The state playoffs begin Monday and Northern is scheduled to face another in-county rival, Huntingtown.