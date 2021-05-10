In the inaugural two-day pickleball tournament hosted by the Calvert County Parks & Recreation Department at Hallowing Point Park earlier this month, the competition was virtually secondary to the camaraderie.
Players representing the Calvert Legends earned six gold medals over the two day tournament on May 1 and 2, and added five silver and seven bronze medals. Several players were able to notch medals on both days, but simply having the chance to compete against members of the Annapolis Pickleball Club in a genuinely friendly two days of action highlighted the importance of the outing.
Calvert County resident Eric White, donning a sling on his left arm after having elbow surgery in February, played alongside his daughter, Bailey White, on Sunday afternoon. Although the father-daughter tandem was not among the medal winners that day, both admitted that simply having the chance to play together easily compensated for their win-loss record.
"These last two days were a lot of fun," Eric White said. "It's tough playing with this sling, but it's always great to get out here and play. It was a fun two days. Being able to play with Bailey is great. She's still battling through an injury, too, and she's diabetic, so it's tough for her. But she's battled through it."
Bailey White, a Huntingtown High School graduate and current College of Southern Maryland sophomore in the nursing program, had hip surgery one year ago and she often grimaced walking around the court and heading to the bench.
"It's fun playing with my dad," Bailey White said. "He's very intense. He's played this game at a high level, but this was my first tournament. It's a lot different than tennis. There isn't as much running."
Calvert resident Robin Martin, who teaches pickleball lessons on the weekend and also was an assistant coach for the Huntingtown girls' soccer team that won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division championship, commended the organizers for the event.
"First of all, what a tremendous job Calvert parks and rec did organizing this event," Martin said. "Everything went smoothly and you didn't hear any complaints, which says a lot right there. We had a lot of really good matches the last two days. By the end of the day on Saturday, I was exhausted."
Martin was among the gold medal winners on Saturday when he and Phil Colbert, Jr. took the men's 4.0 (ages 50 and older), while Legends teammates Jerry Butler and Scott McKee took home silver in that group. Karen Vogel and Saila Anderson won the women's 3.0 (50-plus) title; Phil Weiner and Brody White took home gold medals in the men's 3.0-3.5 (19-49) bracket.
Also on Saturday afternoon, Bruce Dinopoloous and Scott Kirkland captured the men's doubles 4.5-5.0 (19-up) bracket, where Eric White and Matt Poteet took home the bronze. Sue Scaduto and Vivian Castillo prevailed in the women's 3.0-3.5 (19-up) division.
On Sunday afternoon, Phil and Becky Heuman took home the gold medals in the mixed 3.0-3.5 (60-plus) bracket. Mike Neal and Susan Lusby garnered silver medals in the mixed doubles 3.0-3.5 (50-plus) bracket, while Martin and Sandy Newman took home the bronze in the mixed doubles (50-plus) and Mike Evans and Sue Scaduto grabbed bronze in the mixed 3.0-3.5 (50-plus) category.