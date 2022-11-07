The Calvert Cavaliers came out of the gates strong on Friday night and cruised to a 50-0 victory over Crossland High from Prince George's County in the opening round of the 2A-1A Maryland football tournament.

"Our kids played hard tonight and I thought they did a nice job doing what we asked them to do," Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. "We wanted to play fast at the beginning, set a tone and not make mistakes with the high tempo we were running."