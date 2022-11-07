The Calvert Cavaliers came out of the gates strong on Friday night and cruised to a 50-0 victory over Crossland High from Prince George's County in the opening round of the 2A-1A Maryland football tournament.
"Our kids played hard tonight and I thought they did a nice job doing what we asked them to do," Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. "We wanted to play fast at the beginning, set a tone and not make mistakes with the high tempo we were running."
The second-seeded Cavaliers got on the scoreboard with just under two minutes elapsed in the opening quarter on a touchdown run from Domaine Wallace to lead 7-0.
Late in the first quarter, Calvert extended its early edge on a 17-yard touchdown run from Wallace to cap off a 55-yard scoring drive.
After a fumble recovery on a strip sack by Calvert's tenacious defensive line, the Cavaliers scored on consecutive offensive plays on Stevie Oursler's 22-yard touchdown pass to Carter Gosheff to put the hosts in front 21-0 after one quarter.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Wallace punched it in from three yards to put Calvert ahead 28-0.
Before the half, the Cavaliers added scores from Jason Kinney and Erron Touch on the ground and a defensive fumble scoop and score from Touch to lead 50-0 at halftime.
The Cavaliers were able to play all of their reserves and junior varsity players that were pulled up for the playoff game with a running clock throughout the second half.
"Our kids executed well. We were able to score quickly and then get to our subs and our younger players that we brought from JV," Sneade stated. "Giving them a chance to have this experience in a varsity playoff game was great for us to achieve."
Next up for the Cavaliers is a familiar Southern Maryland Athletic Conference opponent, as the Lackey Chargers will visit Prince Frederick for the second time this season.
"Our kids know that Lackey is a very respectful program that we can't take lightly," Sneade said.
Calvert won the regular season meeting versus the Chargers 21-13 on Sept. 30, and both teams will battle Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. for a berth in the state quarterfinals.