Calvert High School football players head onto the field prior to the start of last Saturday's 2A/1A state semifinal game at Dunbar. The Cavaliers spotted the Poets an early lead and never recovered as Dunbar cruised to a 46-7 victory over Calvert to earn a berth in the 2A/1A state final at against Patuxent at Navy on Saturday at noon.
Calvert High School football coaches and players huddle amid the setting sun at Dunbar on Saturday afternoon in the fourth quarter of the 2A/1A state semifinals. The Cavaliers season came to an end on Saturday when the Poets cruised to a 46-7 victory to earn a berth in this Saturday's 2A/1A state title game against Patuxent at Navy.
Calvert High School football players head onto the field prior to the start of last Saturday's 2A/1A state semifinal game at Dunbar. The Cavaliers spotted the Poets an early lead and never recovered as Dunbar cruised to a 46-7 victory over Calvert to earn a berth in the 2A/1A state final at against Patuxent at Navy on Saturday at noon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School football coaches and players huddle amid the setting sun at Dunbar on Saturday afternoon in the fourth quarter of the 2A/1A state semifinals. The Cavaliers season came to an end on Saturday when the Poets cruised to a 46-7 victory to earn a berth in this Saturday's 2A/1A state title game against Patuxent at Navy.
When the brackets for the 2A/1A state football playoffs were originally unveiled, coaches and players from the Calvert High School football team realized that at some point the road to the state title would eventually go through Dunbar High. Last Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, the Cavaliers discovered the terrain was far more rockier than expected.
Calvert (10-3) was widely viewed as a three-touchdown underdog heading into the game at Dunbar against the reigning 2A/1A state champions and the Cavaliers would need a virtual flawless performance just to stay close to the favored Poets. But Calvert was unable to execute at the level needed and eventually Dunbar cruised to a 46-7 victory that earned the Poets a trip to this Saturday's 2A/1A state title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against Patuxent High School, one of two (along with North Point High) SMAC schools still alive for a state title.
"I can't say enough about this group of seniors and what they meant to me and the program," said Calvert coach Rick Sneade. "A lot of these seniors worked their way up from the JV team as freshman and they've been starters since their sophomore year. We lost to a very, very good football team. But I'm proud of my guys."
Calvert started the game with two short runs from junior running back Domaine Wallace, but on third down senior Stevie Oursler had his first pass attempt intercepted by Dunbar's Tristen Kenan. The Poets needed only four plays to go 38 yards with quarterback Devin Roche bursting for 31 yards on one scamper then plowed forward from two yards out.
Dunbar doubled its advantage on its next possession when the Poets marched 65 yards in 11 plays, all of them on the ground. Kenan and Roche did the bulk of the damage, with Roche carrying three of the last four plays for the final 26 yards including the last plunge from one-yard out. Kenan then added his second two-point rush for a 16-0 lead with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Calvert then mounted its best drive of the first half, with Wallace carrying seven times for 40 yards to get to the Poets' 11-yard line. On third down and short, Oursler was stopped inches short and then on fourth down Wallace was pinned in the backfield. The Cavaliers' best drive of the game had netted nothing and the Poets responded with a backbreaker.
Dunbar countered by marching 86 yards in 14 plays, all but one of which was a rushing attempt. Again it was Kenan and Roche that did the bulk of the damage. Kenan carried seven times for 50 yards on the drive and got the final two yards on two consecutive short plunges and then added his third two-point conversion of the game for a 24-0 halftime lead.
Both teams opened the second half with brief possessions, but Dunbar got on the board again quickly. Roche escaped containment and sprinted through the Calvert defense for a 54-yard touchdown scamper and Kenan added yet another two-point conversion for a 32-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
On its final play of the third quarter, Calvert finally got on the board. Benefiting from a short punt and subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Poets, the Cavaliers struck immediately. Oursler hit senior wide receiver Erron Touch over the middle for a 33-yard strike that trimmed the Cavalier's deficit to 32-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
"I just don't think we came out and played with our usual energy," Touch said later. "We just didn't seem to play with the same emotion that they did. It was good season."
"I cant imagine ever wanting to play for anyone else or with any other group of guys," Oursler said. "we have a great head coach, great coaches and a lot of guys who played hard all season."
Dunbar capped the scoring on short runs in the fourth quarter. Following a long kickoff return that enabled the Poets to operate with a short field, Kenan scored from two yards out then added his fifth two-point conversion for a 40-7 lead. In the final minute of play, junior Deshawn Parks scored from two yards out to account for the final points of the contest.