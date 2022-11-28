When the brackets for the 2A/1A state football playoffs were originally unveiled, coaches and players from the Calvert High School football team realized that at some point the road to the state title would eventually go through Dunbar High. Last Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, the Cavaliers discovered the terrain was far more rockier than expected.

Calvert (10-3) was widely viewed as a three-touchdown underdog heading into the game at Dunbar against the reigning 2A/1A state champions and the Cavaliers would need a virtual flawless performance just to stay close to the favored Poets. But Calvert was unable to execute at the level needed and eventually Dunbar cruised to a 46-7 victory that earned the Poets a trip to this Saturday's 2A/1A state title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against Patuxent High School, one of two (along with North Point High) SMAC schools still alive for a state title.


