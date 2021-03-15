Last Friday evening, amid unseasonably warm conditions that did not last much past the weekend, players and coaches from the host Calvert High School football team and visiting Chopticon High School were equally pleased with the elements and the opportunity to get back on the field.
Roughly six months later than they are accustomed to playing a normal gridiron schedule, Calvert (1-0) cruised to a 36-0 victory over Chopticon (0-1) in a clash of two of the younger teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. Calvert senior running back Cameron Hawkins was the primary impact in the contest, rushing for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
"We're young for the most part, so we're going to lean on our few seniors like Cam to carry us this season," said Calvert coach Rick Sneade, whose team will host Great Mills (0-1) this Friday. "We were able to do some good things. Our offensive line did a nice job opening some holes for Cam [Hawkins] and for Eron Touch [9 carries, 89 yards]."
Chopticon coach Duane Atherton commended his youthful squad, roughly one-half of which was playing in its first varsity game. The Braves were able to sustain several good drives on Friday as quarterback Nate McGuire [13-25-110-2] and wide receiver Tanner Underwood [4 receptions, 34 yards]
"We only have five seniors on the team this season," said Atherton, whose team will host Patuxent (1-0) this Friday. The Panthers opened the season last Friday with a 33-6 victory over Leonardtown, which had defeated Great Mills, 18-8, in the lone contest on March 5. "So a lot of guys are young and they're playing varsity for the first time. I could not be prouder of the way they went out there and competed. We played against a really good team."
Calvert struck first when the Cavaliers marched 54 yards on eight plays with Hawkins plowing forward from one yard out for a 6-0 lead. Chopitcon countered with a good drive, but the Braves settled for a 30-yard field goal attempt from kicker Anthony Inscoe that had ample distance but sailed wide right.
Calvert needed only three plays to extend the lead to 12-0. On third down, Hawkins broke through the middle and eluded several Braves' tacklers and scored on a 73-yard run. The Cavaliers marched deep into Chopticon territory on their next possession but settled for a 32-yard field goal from Robert Page that extended the hosts' advantage to 15-0.
Calvert pushed the lead to 22-0 at the intermission needed only three plays to go 47 yards and Hawkins scored from 14 yards out. Hawkins nearly added another long scoring run on the Cavaliers' first possession of the third quarter but fumbled inside the 5-yard line and the Braves recovered.
Calvert atoned on its next possession as Touch carried three times for 38 yards then Sam Atherton bounced off right tackle to score from three yards out. Hawkins tallied his third touchdown in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run and Page connected on his third extra point in four attempts to officially cap the scoring and invoke the running clock for the last nine minutes.
This Friday evening's three SMAC football contests will again be inter-county matchups as Great Mills travels to Calvert, Patuxent ventures to Chopticon and Leonardtown (1-1) heads to Northern (0-0) for the Patriots first game of the season. Huntingtown (0-0) remains the only St. Mary's or Calvert County team yet to play an official varsity game this season after they were made to quarantine for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 case on the team. Charles County teams are not holding a fall sports season this school year.