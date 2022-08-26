Last season result in playoff: Lost in the 2A/1A second round against Gwynn Park
Key returning players (name, year, position(s)): Jalen Barnes, Jason Kinney, Keegan Thorne, Erron Touch, Stevie Oursler, Carter Gosheff, Jordan Nathan, Domaine Wallace, Xavier Hawkins, Anthony Stevenson, Cornell Johnson, Cortez Johnson
Key losses (graduation or transfer): Cody Daniels
The Calvert Cavaliers return numerous key cogs on both sides of the ball this season as the team looks to build off a 6-5 overall record in 2021.
After defeating McDonough in the 2A/1A Maryland state playoff tournament opening round, the Cavaliers were shut out by Gwynn Park and hope to have further postseason success this year.
“Our short-term goals are to remain healthy and get better every day,” Calvert 12th-year head coach Rick Sneade said.
Returning and looking to lead the Cavaliers to success this season are quarterback Stevie Oursler, receivers Jalen Barnes and Carter Gosheff, running backs Erron Touch and Domaine Wallace, and offensive and defensive linemen Xavier Hawkins, Anthony Stevenson, Cornell Johnson, and Cortez Johnson.
“Our long-term goals are to play championship-caliber football each week while providing the best opportunity for our entire program to reach “Uncommon Greatness” on the field, in the classroom, and in our community,” Sneade said.
One hole that will need to be filled on the Calvert offense and defense is the void at tight end and rover left by graduated senior Cody Daniels. Daniels was the only Calvert player selected to the Senior All-Star SMAC roster in the Chick-fil-A PG vs. SMAC All-Star Challenge last year. He will continue his playing career at Shenandoah University.
Another player returning to the Cavaliers this season is junior Dajuan Robinson, who has transferred back to Calvert to continue playing football with his longtime friends and teammates.
“Dajuan brings vast amounts of talent and passion for the game,” Sneade said.
Calvert will open its season on Friday, Sept. 2, at Huntingtown and host McDonough in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 16.