Following last Friday's scrimmage against longtime county and conference foe Patuxent High School, Calvert High football coach Rick Sneade and his players are looking forward to the chance to play their long awaited season opener against Chopticon this Friday, March 12.
Patuxent edged Calvert 14-7 in the scrimmage, although the teams only played two 12-minute quarters under the format.
Sneade and his players, as well as Patuxent coach Nick Allen, were less concerned with the final score and are instead more focused on what the next five weeks brings.
"When we finally had the chance to look at the tape, I think me and the other coaches on the staff were pleased with the effort," Sneade said. "We played a very good, senior oriented team in Patuxent and we had a lot of young guys out there. They played hard and they played fast and I was happy with that. If we can play each week then we'll be grateful to have this season."
Calvert High captured its first and only state Class 3A title in 2000, becoming the first Calvert County football squad to attain a crown. Sneade noted that he and nearly two dozen players from that squad still convene via Zoom calls on a regular basis to reminisce about the Cavaliers' successful bid to garner the state championship that fall at the University of Maryland.
Last Friday evening the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football schedule officially kicked off when Leonardtown (1-0) edged Great Mills 18-8 in a clash of St. Mary's County squads. That proved to be the first win for Raiders' second-year coach Justin Cunnigham and the first for the program since week 10 of the 2017 schedule.
Cunningham, a former assistant coach for 16 seasons at DeMatha High School in Prince George's County, hardly wanted to celebrate the moment as a personal gain.
Leonardtown senior Will Johnson, a recent transfer from St. Mary's Ryken High School and a Virginia Tech University recruit, scored two rushing touchdowns while Jordan Riggs connected with Martin Wilson on another score.
"In the days after the game a lot of people, even my own coaches, have been congratulating me on my first win," Cunningham said. "But really it's not about me, it's about we. All of the coaches and the players worked so hard to get that result on Friday. We're 1-0 and our goal each week is to go 1-0. This Friday we're going to play a very good Patuxent team."
Huntingtown will also kick off its season this Friday at Great Mills (0-1), while Northern has a bye and will open its season March 19 at home against Patuxent.
Charles County public schools have opted to bypass fall sports and focus on spring sports with practices in full swing this week and intra-county contests tentatively set to begin on April 7.