In a key Southern Maryland Athletic Conference battle Friday night, Calvert’s early advantage helped the hosts stop the Patuxent Panthers five-game win streak and earn a 28-14 victory.

“This was a battle between two programs that care a lot about their football and community and slugged it out on the field,” Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. “We had things go our way that helped us be successful and our kids fought to the end and were able to earn the win.”