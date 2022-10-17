In a key Southern Maryland Athletic Conference battle Friday night, Calvert’s early advantage helped the hosts stop the Patuxent Panthers five-game win streak and earn a 28-14 victory.
“This was a battle between two programs that care a lot about their football and community and slugged it out on the field,” Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. “We had things go our way that helped us be successful and our kids fought to the end and were able to earn the win.”
The Panthers (5-2 overall record) got the ball to start the game, but Calvert was able to get an interception on the visitor’s second play from scrimmage to set up its offense in the red zone.
Calvert (5-2) overcame three penalties on the drive and on fourth-and-goal from the 30-yard line, Stevie Oursler connected with Jason Kinney for a touchdown strike that gave the hosts a lead they would never relinquish.
“Being able to capitalize off a quick momentum shift at home is huge,” Sneade stated. “We got the ball to start the second half so that’s more or less starting both halves with the ball.”
Before the half, Patuxent quarterback Evan Blouir got the visitors on the scoreboard with a four-yard rushing touchdown. Calvert took a 7-6 edge into the second half and added to its lead on their second possession of the third quarter after a blocked punt gave the hosts the ball at the five-yard line.
Oursler found the endzone on a two-yard quarterback keeper on the edge to push Calvert’s lead to 14-6. The hosts added on to their lead with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Oursler to Jalen Barnes as the Cavaliers led 21-6 early in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers responded with a five-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that ended with Blouir connecting with Caleb Davila from 36 yards out.
With just over two minutes left to play, Calvert put the game on ice when Domaine Wallace found the endzone on a 14-yard rushing touchdown to double up the Panthers on the scoreboard.
“We didn't have things go our way early and then it kind of was an avalanche,” Patuxent head coach Steve Crounse said. “Our kids kept fighting back all night, so I'm proud of the effort. We'll get back to the drawing board and get back to work.”
Calvert and Patuxent will be on the road next week traveling to Westlake and McDonough, respectively. Both games are scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 7:00 pm.