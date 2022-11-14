Calvert High School running back Domaine Wallace takes the handoff from quarterback Stevie Oursler and looks for running room in the first half of last Friday's 2A/1A South Region playoff game against Lackey. Calvert broke open a tight game in the second half for a 42-13 victory over the Chargers and the Cavaliers will next host Largo in a state quarterfinal game.
Lackey High School running back Jamari Somerville looks for running room in the first half of last Friday's 2A/1A South Region playoff game at Calvert. Somerville scored one of the Chargers' two touchdowns on the night, but Calvert upended Lackey 42-13 to advance to the state quarterfinals this weekend.
Calvert High School quarterback Stevie Oursler awaits the shotgun snap from center in the first quarter of last Friday's 2A/1A South Region game against Lackey. Oursler and the Cavaliers broke open a close game in the second half en route to a 42-13 victory over the Chargers, earning Calvert a chance to host Largo this weekend in a 2A/1A State quarterfinal game.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
On a breezy, balmy night when the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole had made its presence known by dampening the terrain before exiting well before kickoff, the Calvert High School football team upended visiting Lackey 42-13 last Friday evening in a 2A/1A South Region contest that was considerably closer than the final score indicated.
Calvert (9-2) earned a home game this Friday evening in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal contest against Largo of Prince George's County, which upended Sparrows Point 42-14 on Saturday afternoon. Calvert had defeated Lackey 21-13 when the two teams met during the regular season and, eerily enough, the Cavaliers owned an identical lead at one point before pulling away in the second half.
"I thought we had a great week of practice and tonight the guys played like they practiced," said Calvert coach Rick Sneade. "I thought we were able to execute well in every phase of the game tonight. We knew it was going to be a battle. Lackey is a very good team and they made us work for everything. Whenever they scored, I thought we were able to answer."
Calvert indeed was able to execute well in all three phases, with two of its touchdowns provided by defensive back Jason Kinney. In fact, Kinney opened the scoring when he intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead and in the waning seconds of the third quarter he snared another interception and returned it 30 yards for another score to vault the hosts to a 28-13 lead.
"Really, that all came from studying film," Kinney said. "In the first quarter, I knew where he was going to throw the ball and I just grabbed it off the deflection. Then the same thing in the third quarter. I knew where the quarterback wanted to go with the ball, so I just stayed in my spot. This is exciting. I can't wait to get to the next round."
After a turnover placed the Chargers in an early hole, Lackey countered with a 14-play, 71-yard drive that lasted over eight minutes and ended with a three-yard touchdown run by quarterback D'Andre Freeland. But Calvert regained the lead on its very next possession when quarterback Stevie Oursler connected with wide receiver Carter Gosheff on a 51-yard scoring strike for a 14-7 lead.
Calvert added to its lead later in the second quarter when the Cavaliers marched 89 yards in seven plays. Oursler connected with Gosheff for 23 yards then running back Domaine Wallace capped the drive with a 47-yard scoring scamper up the middle, two plays after gaining 15 yards on a similar running play inside.
"We're not used to teams being able to beat us up like that," said Lackey coach Jamari Jones. "We're usually much more physical than our opponents at the line of scrimmage. We had some good drives, but they were just more physical than us. We had to change a few things when our quarterback [Freeland] suffered a rib injury and then the turnovers killed us."
Lackey opened the second half with a 10-play, 83-yard drive that culminated with a four-yard touchdown run from Jamari Somerville. But after the Chargers' defense stopped Calvert on fourth down and short inside the five-yard-line, Kinney immediately reversed the fortunes of both teams when he notched his second interception and promptly returned it 30 yards for another touchdown.
Moments later it was Gosheff who equaled that sum when he also recoded a pair of interceptions, both of which provided the Cavaliers with short fields and eventual scores. Oursler connected with Erron Touch on an 11-yard strike in the front left corner of the end zone for a 35-13 lead then later reserve quarterback DeJuan Robinson called his own number and raced seven yards for a touchdown that capped the scoring.