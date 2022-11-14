On a breezy, balmy night when the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole had made its presence known by dampening the terrain before exiting well before kickoff, the Calvert High School football team upended visiting Lackey 42-13 last Friday evening in a 2A/1A South Region contest that was considerably closer than the final score indicated.

Calvert (9-2) earned a home game this Friday evening in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal contest against Largo of Prince George's County, which upended Sparrows Point 42-14 on Saturday afternoon. Calvert had defeated Lackey 21-13 when the two teams met during the regular season and, eerily enough, the Cavaliers owned an identical lead at one point before pulling away in the second half.

