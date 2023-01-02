After spotting Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Leonardtown an early 9-4 lead in the championship game of the two-day holiday tournament that Chopticon was hosting, the Calvert High School girls basketball team used a stingy defense to limit the Raiders to a meager 16 points over the remainder of the game to lift the Cavaliers to a 34-25 triumph on Dec. 28.

Calvert (5-2) managed only two baskets from the floor in a first quarter in which Leonardtown (4-2) owned a 9-4 lead before Desiree Barnes connected on three free throws with one second left in the opener. In fact, the Raiders' fast start would prove to be something of a mirage as the Cavaliers scored the first eight points of the second quarter before Leonardtown sophomore Allie Robrecht ended that drought with a three-point field goal.


