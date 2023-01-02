Coaches and players from the Calvert High School girls basketball team gather at center court at Chopticon High School on Dec. 28 with the ceremonial plaque in plain sight after the Cavaliers upended Leonardtown 34-25 to capture the two-day tournament that Chopticon hosted.
Chopticon High School Athletic Director Ray Sapp, left, hands the ceremonial plaque to Calvert High girls basketball coach Alex Friedman after the Cavaliers upended Leonardtown 34-25 on Dec. 28 to capture the two-day holiday tournament that the Braves hosted.
Coaches and players from the Calvert High School girls basketball team gather at center court at Chopticon High School on Dec. 28 with the ceremonial plaque in plain sight after the Cavaliers upended Leonardtown 34-25 to capture the two-day tournament that Chopticon hosted.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Chopticon High School Athletic Director Ray Sapp, left, hands the ceremonial plaque to Calvert High girls basketball coach Alex Friedman after the Cavaliers upended Leonardtown 34-25 on Dec. 28 to capture the two-day holiday tournament that the Braves hosted.
After spotting Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Leonardtown an early 9-4 lead in the championship game of the two-day holiday tournament that Chopticon was hosting, the Calvert High School girls basketball team used a stingy defense to limit the Raiders to a meager 16 points over the remainder of the game to lift the Cavaliers to a 34-25 triumph on Dec. 28.
Calvert (5-2) managed only two baskets from the floor in a first quarter in which Leonardtown (4-2) owned a 9-4 lead before Desiree Barnes connected on three free throws with one second left in the opener. In fact, the Raiders' fast start would prove to be something of a mirage as the Cavaliers scored the first eight points of the second quarter before Leonardtown sophomore Allie Robrecht ended that drought with a three-point field goal.
"We were not able to do much offensively today, but our girls did not let that affect them on the defensive end," said Calvert girls basketball coach Alex Friedman. "Sometimes you see a team start to get lax on defense when it struggles offensively, but our girls did not do that. Leonardtown was probably the soundest defensive team that we have faced this season."
Leonardtown, which had trounced Patuxent 49-19 one day earlier to reach the tournament final, actually never eclipsed 10 points in any of the four quarters on Wednesday against Calvert. The Raiders had nine points in the opening frame, but only managed three points on one field goal in each of the next two quarters before scoring exactly 10 points in the fourth, albeit most after falling behind by 17.
"I thought defensively we played very well," said Leonardtown coach Tylita Butler, whose team had won four straight games after dropping its non-conference season opener to St. Mary's Ryken. "I thought we did a good job against their two stars [Barnes and Johnson]. We just didn't play very well offensively. We missed a lot of open shots and we just struggled at times."
Calvert got points late in the first quarter from Barnes then Johnson opened the second quarter with a three-point field goal and Alyssa McLane followed with another three-pointer to lift the Cavaliers to a 15-9 lead. Leonardtown finally ended Calvert's prolonged 11-0 run when Robrecht connected on a three-pointer that provided the Raiders with their only points of the quarter.
Leonardtown senior Sara Griffith opened the second half with a three-pointer to bring the Raiders even at 15-all, but the Cavaliers closed out the third quarter on a 12-0 run as Johnson connected on two three-pointers and a free throw during that decisive run en route to providing Calvert with a comfortable advantage heading to the final frame and being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
"I don't think we played our best game today, but we know that we can play a lot better," said Johnson, who has offers from two different colleges. "We played really well on defense today and that was the difference. I was a freshman on the team that made it to state quarterfinals and lost to Pikesville. But I think we can make another deep playoff run and maybe go even further."