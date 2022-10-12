Calvert High School junior Sarah Allwine heads up field with the ball and Huntingtown's Dallas Schmidt in close pursuit in the first half of Tuesday's game. Huntingtown led 1-0 until late in the contest when Allwine scored the equalizer and teammate Morgan Myers nailed the game winner in the second overtime to lift the Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Calvert High School senior Morgan Myers, left, and junior Sarah Allwine each scored one goal on Tuesday evening to lead the Cavaliers past host Huntingtown 2-1 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls soccer game.
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Hinton stops and turns upfield with the ball and a Calvert defender in close pursuit in the second half of Tuesday's game. Hinton and the Hurricanes led 1-0 until the final minute of regulation and eventually suffered a 2-1, double-overtime setback to the Cavaliers.
Coaches and players from the Huntingtown High School girls soccer team huddle for one final cheer prior to the start of Tuesday's home game against Calvert. Huntingtown scored early for a 1-0 lead, but the Cavaliers got two late goals for a 2-1, double-overtime victory on Tuesday.
Calvert High School junior Sarah Allwine heads up field with the ball and Huntingtown's Dallas Schmidt in close pursuit in the first half of Tuesday's game. Huntingtown led 1-0 until late in the contest when Allwine scored the equalizer and teammate Morgan Myers nailed the game winner in the second overtime to lift the Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School senior Morgan Myers, left, and junior Sarah Allwine each scored one goal on Tuesday evening to lead the Cavaliers past host Huntingtown 2-1 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls soccer game.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Hinton stops and turns upfield with the ball and a Calvert defender in close pursuit in the second half of Tuesday's game. Hinton and the Hurricanes led 1-0 until the final minute of regulation and eventually suffered a 2-1, double-overtime setback to the Cavaliers.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Coaches and players from the Huntingtown High School girls soccer team huddle for one final cheer prior to the start of Tuesday's home game against Calvert. Huntingtown scored early for a 1-0 lead, but the Cavaliers got two late goals for a 2-1, double-overtime victory on Tuesday.
In a game that featured two of the best girls soccer teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, each of which could eventually emerge with state titles in their respective classifications, the Calvert High School squad benefited from a pair of late goals from senior Morgan Myers and junior Sarah Allwine to forge a 2-1 victory over host Huntingtown on Tuesday evening.
Calvert had reached the 2A state semifinals last fall with a youthful squad that did not graduate a single player, so the Cavaliers are among the SMAC teams expected to contend for the state crown this fall. On Tuesday evening they spotted Huntingtown a 1-0 lead when Kyleigh Bray scored seconds after Kelsey Lawrence sent a free kick into the box just over 12 minutes into the game.
Bray's goal enabled the Hurricanes to maintain a tepid 1-0 advantage until the waning moments of the contest when Allwine, who is in her first season with the Cavaliers after being homeschooled last fall, drilled a shot that caromed off the left post and into the net with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
"I knew when I kicked it, not to sound cocky, that it was going in," Allwine said. "I just knew that it was going to go in. This is my first year playing high school soccer and I'm lucky to be part of such a great team. Tonight was a big win for us. Huntingtown is a really good team with a lot of good players."
Neither team scored during the first 10-minute overtime session and the teams remained tied for much of the second one. But after Calvert goalie Hannah Wilt turned away a good scoring chance from Huntingtown senior Megan Hinton, it was Cavaliers' senior Morgan Myers who ended the drama when her shot from 20 yards out found the left corner of the net for a 2-1 victory.
"It means a lot to be able to beat them," Myers said. "They have such a great team and they have usually beaten us in the past. Sarah created some good scoring chances for us and I knew when she scored that goal to send it to overtime that we could win in overtime."
Allwine had indeed provided the Cavaliers with several good scoring chances in the first half after the Hurricanes had claimed a 1-0 lead. Allwine dribbled and shot the ball well, only to be just off the mark and she was also responsible for sending in corners although none of them had yielded any goals in the first half.
"Sarah Allwine is probably the best player in SMAC," said Huntingtown coach Scott Cleary. "We've been talking about her for five weeks leading up to this game. Hannah Wilt is probably the best goalie in the state. So, when we got one in the first half I thought we could just play back and kill the clock. But we were not able to do that and [Allwine] got one in penalty time to tie it."
With the victory, Calvert likely secured a berth in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game on Oct. 24 at Chopticon and confirmed that the Cavaliers are genuine 2A state title contenders this fall. Huntingtown will also likely make its presence known in the 3A South Region and subsequent state playoff games.