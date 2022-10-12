In a game that featured two of the best girls soccer teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, each of which could eventually emerge with state titles in their respective classifications, the Calvert High School squad benefited from a pair of late goals from senior Morgan Myers and junior Sarah Allwine to forge a 2-1 victory over host Huntingtown on Tuesday evening.

Calvert had reached the 2A state semifinals last fall with a youthful squad that did not graduate a single player, so the Cavaliers are among the SMAC teams expected to contend for the state crown this fall. On Tuesday evening they spotted Huntingtown a 1-0 lead when Kyleigh Bray scored seconds after Kelsey Lawrence sent a free kick into the box just over 12 minutes into the game.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews