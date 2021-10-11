Calvert High School girls soccer defender Emma Jenkins prepares to clear the ball during last Tuesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game against Northern. Calvert got one goal each from five different players as the Cavaliers cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Patriots in Prince Frederick.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School girls soccer players Mia Meredith, Alison Halstead, Aubrey Sutton, Morgan Myers and Abigail May each scored one goal last Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 5-0 victory over Northern.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
With a roster devoid of any seniors, the Calvert High School girls soccer team is seeking to ride its youthful exuberance to as many victories as possible this fall, and the Cavaliers appear to be heading in the right direction.
Last week on Tuesday evening, in a 5-0 victory over perennial power and longtime Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival Northern, the Cavaliers got one goal each from five different underclassmen and goalies Hannah Wilt and Alex Baker combined for a shutout. Calvert (2-3) had previously held its own against North Point and Leonardtown in setbacks against other SMAC title contenders.
"We're still young, but the girls have really bonded together this fall," said Calvert (2-3) coach John Baker. "We don't have any seniors, but our junior captains have done a good job leading the younger girls and teaching them by example. We might be young, but we're still very good."
Calvert got one goal each from Abigail May and Mia Meredith in the first half then in the second half it was Aubrey Sutton, Alison Halstead and Morgan Myers who tallied once each for the Cavaliers. Juniors Myers and Sutton are team captains this year and both spoke about the victory over Northern, the start to the season and the task at hand moving forward.
"We've been getting better passing the ball and communicating," Myers said. "We've played some really tough teams in SMAC and out of conference to start the season. We only got to have a shortened season in the spring, but this year we're looking forward to playing a full season."
"Even though we don't have any seniors, we're learning to work together," said Sutton, who also runs indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring for the Cavaliers. "We've had some close losses, but we're learning a lot about one another. This team can be very good. We can't wait to play other SMAC teams and then get ready for the region playoffs."
May scored the game's first goal less than 10 minutes into the contest and she nearly scored the final goal in the latter stages of the second half with her team already owning a commanding lead. Awarded a free kick, May launched the ball toward the far post where it cleared the Patriots' keeper but stayed up just long enough to carom off the crossbar and back into the field of play.