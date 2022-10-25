Less than two weeks after prevailing 2-1 in overtime in their dramatic league clash, the Calvert High School girls soccer team coasted to a 4-1 victory over Huntingtown in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game on Monday afternoon at Chopticon.

Calvert got one goal each from seniors Morgan Myers, Serenity Thomas, Alison Halstead and sophomore Lucia Owens on Monday and the Cavaliers just missed on several other good scoring chances. Calvert was without junior forward Sarah Allwine, who sat out with a mild hip injury, while the Hurricanes were absent sweeper Leah Gullace who has been sidelined for the season with a knee injury.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews