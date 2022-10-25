Players from the Calvert High School girls soccer team gather at midfield and around the ceremonial plaque after the Cavaliers upended Huntingtown 4-1 to capture the SMAC Girls Soccer Championship game at Chopticon on Monday.
Calvert High School seniors Morgan Myers, left, Serenity Thomas, Alison Halstead and sophomore Lucia Owens each scored one goal on Monday as the Cavaliers upended Huntingtown 4-1 to capture the SMAC championship game at Chopticon.
Calvert High School senior Serenity Thomas gets past two Huntingtown defenders and sends a shot on goal in the first half of Monday's SMAC championship game at Chopticon. Thomas had the game's first goal and the Cavaliers cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Hinton heads up field with the ball after scoring the Hurricanes' only goal on Monday in the SMAC Championship game at Chopticon. Hinton and the Hurricanes were upended by Calvert 4-1 on Monday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Less than two weeks after prevailing 2-1 in overtime in their dramatic league clash, the Calvert High School girls soccer team coasted to a 4-1 victory over Huntingtown in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game on Monday afternoon at Chopticon.
Calvert got one goal each from seniors Morgan Myers, Serenity Thomas, Alison Halstead and sophomore Lucia Owens on Monday and the Cavaliers just missed on several other good scoring chances. Calvert was without junior forward Sarah Allwine, who sat out with a mild hip injury, while the Hurricanes were absent sweeper Leah Gullace who has been sidelined for the season with a knee injury.
Calvert broke the scoreless deadlock early when Thomas scored for a 1-0 lead and moments later she took a lead pass from Myers, slipped past two Huntingtown defenders and nearly scored again only to push her shot wide left. But the Cavaliers doubled their advantage before the end of the first half when Owens drilled a penalty kick into the lower right corner of the net.
"When I set the ball down, I knew where I was going with it," Owens said. "I was aiming for the right corner of the net and that's where I kicked it. This is such an amazing group of girls on this team."
Myers had scored the game winner in overtime in their regular season victory over the Hurricanes, but Monday afternoon her lone tally of the contest virtually sealed the SMAC title. After Thomas and Owens had each provided a goal in the first half, Myers opened the second half scoring with a shot that pushed the Cavaliers advantage to 3-0.
"This time I think we played with a lot more confidence than we did the first time we played them," Myers said. "We passed the ball really well and we took a lot of really good shots in their zone. We're happy that we won the SMAC championship, but our main focus all year has been winning states. That's our goal now."
Huntingtown senior Megan Hinton countered with the Hurricanes lone goal of the outing midway through the second half, but the Cavaliers forged their second, three-goal lead of the contest later when Alstead tallied. Huntingtown coach Scott Cleary and Hinton both offered few excuses for the lopsided defeat and both vowed to atone for the team's performance in the upcoming region playoffs.
"We just did not play well," Cleary said. "We just didn't do anything well. Calvert has a great team. They have 15 travel team players and we just don't have anywhere near that many. But hats off the them. They have one of the best teams in the state."
"We were not expecting this," said Hinton, who scored four goals, including the game-winner in last week's 6-5 victory on Patuxent on the Hurricanes' senior night. "We just did not play well at all. We know what we have to do now. We have to get ready for Great Mills [on Friday] and then hope to be ready for Northern next week."