The setting sun and clear skies on Dec. 15 at Calvert High School offered an ideal backdrop for the numerous athletes who toured the track and the cross country course in preparation for the potential start of the winter sports season next month.
Calvert High School track coach John Major and assistant coaches Flirtisha Harris and John Baker — who typically seen on the sidelines as the Cavaliers’ 2019 2A State champion girls’ soccer coach — watched amid the chilly conditions as their runners took part in various drills.
Major primarily works with the distance runners, Harris with the sprinters and Baker with the throwers.
“It’s been good so far,” Major said of the practices. “Last year I think I had over 100 kids come out for the track team, but indoor track has been tough. We probably get two dozen or so. But it’s good for the kids to be able to come out here and run. They need the practices for the social aspects of it.”
Calvert senior Dana Miller, who has already committed to Wilmington College in Delaware for 2021 and junior Kristen Prince represent two of the top distance runners in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
Both are expected to compete in cross country, indoor and outdoor track this season. Prince was the runner-up in the girls 2A state 3,200-meter run last winter.
“It’s great to be able to get out here and run,” Prince said. “I’m just hoping that we get to have a couple of meets this winter, even if they are outdoors. It would be nice to be able to compete against the other runners in SMAC. It’s tough not being in school every day, but I get outside during lunch and go running with my dog Stella.”
Miller admitted that being able to sign early with Wilmington College has allowed her to practice and train with a lot more ease and considerably less anxiety.
Like Prince, Miller will be among the Cavaliers’ top distance specialist and she has at least one specific goal for the cross country season when it finally occurs.
“Signing early really helped take the pressure off of me,” Miller said. “I’ve been able to run a lot more and not have to worry about a lot of things. I am hoping that we get to have some indoor meets and cross country meets. I really want to break 19:33 in the three-mile.”
Typically the Cavaliers have several seniors on the boys’ side, but this year Jacob Wood is the lone senior.
Like Miller, Wood has at least one specific goal in mind heading into the season and he expects to compete at the club level when he heads to college next fall.
“It’s a lot easier being able to practice with your teammates than it is to come out here by yourself and run,” said Wood, a member of the National Honor Society and school’s chess club.
“It’s much better being able to come out here and run with the other guys” Wood said, adding that, “My main goal this season is to break five minutes in the mile. My current best is 5:03 in a time trial, but I am really aiming to break 5 minutes at a meet this season.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews