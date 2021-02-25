One week after their contemporaries across the Patuxent River kicked off their respective fall sports practices, teams in Calvert County public high schools commenced their own fall sports practices and tryouts earlier this week amid seasonably wintery conditions.
Inside the spacious gymnasium at Northern High School on Monday afternoon, Patriots’ volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons and his players met up for the team’s first practice since November 2019. Gibbons and several of his returning starters had long been under the impression that day might never occur, but the group welcomed the opportunity to hone skills on their home floor again.
“Ever since we lost the state championship match 15 months ago, I’ve been waiting to get back in the gym to get started on the next season,” Gibbons said. “It’s not the usual time of the year for our season, but I’m just glad that we can get back in the gym and get ready for nine games this year and then a postseason tournament.”
Northern senior outside hitter Allie Droneberger, who is headed to the University of California at Pennsylvania this fall, was also glad simply to join her Patriots’ teammates and coaches back in the gym on Monday.
“For the longest time it seemed as though we were never going to have a season,” said Droneberger, the 3A state outdoor high jump champion in 2019. “I’m excited that we get to have a season. Some of us have been playing club three days each week, so I think we’re ready for the season to get started.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Patuxent High School volleyball team convened at nearby Mill Creek Middle School, while the Panthers’ football team practiced in the parking lot of the school.
“Listen, I’m just glad that we get to have a season,” said Patuxent volleyball coach Kevin Keller. “We’ll have eight or nine games and then playoffs, so I’ve been telling the girls they can be ready for 10 games or 12. We’ll see all the top teams at least once, except La Plata, so it will be good competition every night.”
Calvert public high school fall teams will compete with St. Mary’s public high school teams over the next several weeks during the abbreviated season.
Patuxent junior setter Alayna Sievert also enjoyed the chance to rejoin her Panthers’ teammates in the gym at the nearby middle school. Like her teammates, Sievert had spent much of the fall and winter heading to the Willows Recreation Center in St. Mary’s County two nights each week and now relished the opportunity to practice close to home.
“I wish we were in our gym, but this is better than driving over to Willows,” Sievert said. “We have a lot of really good girls on this team, seniors like Jasmin [Johnson] and Emma [Poteet] and younger girls that can play at the varsity level. I’m excited that we get to at least have a season.”
That same afternoon at Huntingtown, one day after many of the outdoor teams had tryouts and practices postponed by inclement weather, the Hurricanes boys and girls soccer teams and field hockey team headed to the soggy lower field while the football team navigated the firmer footing provided the school’s parking lot.
“I’ve been associated with the team for 15 years now and we’ve had a lot of really good teams,” said Huntingtown girls’ soccer first-year head coach Scott Cleary, previously an assistant under former coach Charlie Raphael who is now the College of Southern Maryland women’s soccer coach. “I know this is a really good group and I’m glad that they will get the chance to play nine games. Several of the girls have already committed and a couple of others are getting close.”
Calvert High School teams made the most of Tuesday afternoon as well. Cavaliers’ senior goalie Kalli Williams, a member of the Maryland Elite 18U squad who recently signed with Merrimack College, welcomed the chance to be on the field with her high school teammates.
“I’m really looking forward to the season,” Williams said. “It seemed like we were not going to have a season and then we get to play eight or nine games. It will be great to have that competition again. It means a lot to me and the other seniors to have a senior season.”
