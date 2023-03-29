In perhaps the most contentious race of the afternoon, Calvert High School senior David Rodenhaver overtakes Chopticon senior Bryce Dufrene in the final strides to capture the boys' 800-meter run on Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference outdoor track meet that the Cavaliers hosted.
Calvert High School sophomore Madison McCurry, left, and junior teammate Hayley Spicknall head side-by-side into the final lap of the girls' 3,200-meter run on Tuesday afternoon during a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field meet that also included teams from Chopticon and Great Mills.
Great Mills High School Kayla Rorie breaks from the blocks with the baton at the outset of the girls' 800-meter relay on Tuesday afternoon during a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet at Calvert High School.
Calvert High School sophomore Alina Jabara dives into the sand during the triple jump competition on Tuesday afternoon during a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track & field meet that the Cavaliers hosted.
Runners from Calvert, Chopticon and Great Mills High Schools sprint toward the finish line of the boys' 200-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field meet that the Cavaliers hosted.
In perhaps the most contentious race of the afternoon, Calvert High School senior David Rodenhaver overtakes Chopticon senior Bryce Dufrene in the final strides to capture the boys' 800-meter run on Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference outdoor track meet that the Cavaliers hosted.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School sophomore Madison McCurry, left, and junior teammate Hayley Spicknall head side-by-side into the final lap of the girls' 3,200-meter run on Tuesday afternoon during a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field meet that also included teams from Chopticon and Great Mills.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Great Mills High School Kayla Rorie breaks from the blocks with the baton at the outset of the girls' 800-meter relay on Tuesday afternoon during a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet at Calvert High School.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School sophomore Alina Jabara dives into the sand during the triple jump competition on Tuesday afternoon during a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track & field meet that the Cavaliers hosted.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Runners from Calvert, Chopticon and Great Mills High Schools sprint toward the finish line of the boys' 200-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field meet that the Cavaliers hosted.
When a trio of teams convened at Calvert High School for an outdoor track and field meet involving the hosts and a pair of visiting squads from St. Mary's County on Tuesday, participants had to face one another while contending with unseasonably cool temperatures and a modest breeze that proved a mild inconvenience.
On the boys' side, Calvert edged Great Mills 70-67 and topped Chopticon 73-64, while Chopticon earned the split by nipping Great Mills 70-67. Among the girls' teams, Chopticon defeated Great Mills 76-43 and Calvert 77-45, while the Cavaliers' girls earned a split by edging the Hornets 53-52.
In the weeks leading up to the current outdoor track season, several members of the Calvert High School squad had ended their respective indoor season in style at Adidas Nationals in New York and were looking to transition that success to the more coveted outdoor meets. Calvert seniors Jack Hartsig, Aidan Lundberg, David Rodenhaver and Antonio Struhar had finished third in the distance medley relay and sophomore Madison McCurry placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run in New York.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hartsig easily won the 3,200-meter run and Rodenhaver emerged victorious in the 800 following a prolonged duel with Chopticon senior Bryce Dufrene, who had earlier bested Rodenhaver in the 1,600. While Hartsig is close to finalizing his college plans beginning this fall, Rodenhaver has already signed with Rider University and Dufrene is headed to Flagler University in Florida.
"I thought we had a great end to the indoor season at Adidas Nationals," Rodenhaver said. "That distance medley relay is such an odd race. I did the 1,200 portion of the event, which is an odd distance for me. I'm used to running the 800 and the mile, but the 1,200 is right in between so it is tough to get the pacing down."
In their first of their two events on Tuesday, Dufrene dominated the mile (4:29.17) from start to finish as Rodenhaver took up a chasing position while never seriously pursuing the leader. But in the 800 on the latter portion of the meet, Dufrene and Rodenhaver were always well clear of their opponents and the Chopticon senior led the event heading into the final furlong before Rodenhaver overhauled him in the lane.
"In the mile, which was my main focus today, I was hoping to come in around 4:20-low," Dufrene said. "But I came in at 4:29. But it was a little cooler today and we had some wind to deal with. Then in the 800, me and David were going an honest clip right from the start. I thought I could out-kick him late, but he was able to get past me. It was definitely a good race."
Over the latter portion of the SMAC indoor season, McCurry endured an emotional roller coaster ride. She performed well at SMAC and regionals, but then struggled at the state meet. McCurry, however, rebounded at Indoor Nationals where she finished a solid fifth in the 3,200-meter and then she set a school record in the 5,000 at the Seahawk Invitational at South River High School to kick-off the outdoor season.
"I was very happy with the way I ran at indoor nationals," said McCurry, who captured both the girls' 1,600 and 3,200 on Tuesday, while senior teammate Avery Lewis prevailed in the 800. "States was a tough meet for me, it was awful. But I learned a lot from that meet and I was very happy with the indoor nationals. For me this year outdoor season is more about time than placing, although I would like to be in the top five in my events at regions and states."