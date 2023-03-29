When a trio of teams convened at Calvert High School for an outdoor track and field meet involving the hosts and a pair of visiting squads from St. Mary's County on Tuesday, participants had to face one another while contending with unseasonably cool temperatures and a modest breeze that proved a mild inconvenience.

On the boys' side, Calvert edged Great Mills 70-67 and topped Chopticon 73-64, while Chopticon earned the split by nipping Great Mills 70-67. Among the girls' teams, Chopticon defeated Great Mills 76-43 and Calvert 77-45, while the Cavaliers' girls earned a split by edging the Hornets 53-52.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews