Following a second consecutive spring of being unable to compete in middle school events, softball players from across Calvert County did get a chance to play in little league action, and on June 19 the Storm defeated the Elite 9-1 at Dunkirk Park to garner the Calvert County Seniors Division title.
Comprised of nine eighth-graders, three high school juniors and one seventh-grader, the Storm scored three runs in the first then added two more runs in three other innings later and that was all the run support pitcher Jordyn Greever would need. Greever fanned 16 batters that day and 136 on the season for the Storm in just nine games.
Catcher Keagan Cooper went 2 for 3 with a home run and collected three runs batted in, while Greever, Sia Gheen, Kylie Rohr and Shealy Stone all contributed to the Storm success at the plate. Cooper was named the game's offensive MVP and Greever was tabbed as the defensive MVP.
Auriyanna Mackall had a solo homer for the Elite in the fifth.
"It was a shame that these girls did not have the chance to compete in middle school sports the last two seasons," said Storm coach John Greever. "They missed their seventh and eighth grade seasons. But at least they had the chance to play Calvert little league. Jordyn has really done well as our pitcher and Keagan is just tremendous behind the plate."
Many of the players on the Storm, which won the Northern Calvert Little League title, will play this summer for the Fury 14-U team then some of them will go their separate ways in high school, either to Huntingtown or Northern. Storm coach John Greever is looking forward to a bust summer with the Fury, with tournaments pending in Hagerstown and Salisbury this month.
"We're going to be very busy throughout the summer," Greever said. "We have some local tournaments in Hagerstown and then in Delaware and we have Nationals in Salisbury later this month [July 20 to 25]. A lot of these girls will be playing against one another when they get to high school at Huntingtown or Northern. But that will make for a lot of interesting games."