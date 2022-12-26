Female swimmers from the Calvert High School and McDonough High swim teams prepare for the start of the girls' 100-yard backstroke last Friday. Calvert senior Grace Gray won the event in 1 minute, 19.85 seconds and the Cavaliers topped the Rams 179-87 for the meet victory.
Calvert High School swimmers Drew Lynch, Chase Foveaux, Jacob Strain and Riley Strain combined to take both the 200 medley relay (1:49.06) and the 200 free relay (1:39.25) last Friday afternoon at the Hall Aquatic Center but the Cavaliers' boys were edged by McDonough, 131-115.
Calvert High School senior swimmers Chase Foveaux and Riley Strain are nearly inseparable as they approach the wall for the conclusion of the boys' 100-yard backstroke. Foveaux captured that event in one minute, 5.64 seconds to edge Strain by three-tenths of a second.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In their final Southern Maryland Athletic Conference dual meet before the holiday break, the Calvert High School and McDonough High swim teams split a respective SMAC meet at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Calvert's girls enjoyed a clean sweep of the eight individual events and all three relays en route to a 179-87 victory over the visiting Rams, while the McDonough boys offset the Calvert quality with much more quantity to edge the hosts 131-115. Calvert's boys won six individual events and two relays but the Rams prevailed courtesy of more depth.
"We have a lot of really good swimmers, but our boys don't have the numbers," said Calvert coach Brian Dryer. "We basically walked in here down 36 points and we only got beat 16. We have a lot of good girls this year, so we're able to compete with any team. But we don't have the numbers in boys that we need. We have eight boys and they're all really good."
While lamented his lack of depth among the Cavaliers' boys, McDonough 18th-year coach Anne Simpson applauded the combination of quality and quantity from her Rams' squad that prevailed. McDonough senior Michael Thornton won the 200 freestyle (2:10.55), Rams' senior Steven McPhee took the 100 free (58.23) and the McDonough quartet of William Edwards, Sebastian Whitt, Zachary Whitt and Thornton captured the 400 free relay (4:14.50).
"It's been a good start to the season for us," Simpson said. "We have a good number of boys this year, so we have some depth. We're able to put two relays in every event. We've got some good boys and they have done well in the individual events."
Calvert's quartet of seniors Riley Strain and Chase Foveaux, junior Drew Lynch and freshman Jacob Strain combined to take both the 200 medley relay (1:49.06) and 200 free relay (1:39.25). Foveaux also won the 200 IM (2:45.41) and 100 backstroke (1:05.64), Lynch easily captured the 100 fly (54.84), Riley Strain took the 50 free (25.49) and Jacob Strain won the 500 free (5:21.95).
Calvert's girls enjoyed a clean sweep of all 11 events against the Rams. Seniors Abby Simmons and Grace Gray and sophomores Caliegh Foveaux and Aria Wood combined to take the 200 medley relay (2:21.11). Freshman Sophia Tiberie, Simmons, Aria Wood and Foveaux took the 200 free relay (2:06.64) and later Tiberie, junior Pri Falcao, senior Emily Wood and sophomore Madison McCurry prevailed in the 400 free relay (5:38.04).
In the individual events for the Cavaliers, Foveaux captured both the 50 free (29.80) and 100 free (1:06.94), senior Gabi McDowell took the 200 free (2:52.10), freshman Ashley Reynolds won the 200 IM (2:45.51) and 100 fly (1:19.07), Gray captured the 500 free (6:46.04) and 100 back (1:19.85) and Aria Wood took the 100 breast (1:26.69).