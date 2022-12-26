In their final Southern Maryland Athletic Conference dual meet before the holiday break, the Calvert High School and McDonough High swim teams split a respective SMAC meet at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Calvert's girls enjoyed a clean sweep of the eight individual events and all three relays en route to a 179-87 victory over the visiting Rams, while the McDonough boys offset the Calvert quality with much more quantity to edge the hosts 131-115. Calvert's boys won six individual events and two relays but the Rams prevailed courtesy of more depth.


