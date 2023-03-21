During a busy afternoon in which a trio of seniors signed their National Letters of Intent for three different colleges in the hallway just outside the school gymnasium, Northern seniors Maya Johnson, Gavin Stevens and Madison Ellis cemented their academic and athletic futures. They joined a pair of Calvert High athletes who also recently committed to colleges.

Johnson was the SMAC volleyball player of the year last fall after leading the Patriots to the 3A South Region title and a berth in the 3A state title match against North Hagerstown. She is headed to Frostburg State University to continue her academic and athletic endeavors on the volleyball court.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews