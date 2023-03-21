Northern High School senior Maya Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent last week to continue her academic and athletic careers at Frostburg State University. Johnson was the SMAC volleyball player of the year while leading the Patriots to a berth in the 3A state title game.
Northern High School senior Gavin Stevens signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic prowess at High Point University where he will run cross country and track at the North Carolina school.
Northern High School senior Madison Ellis signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Montreat College in North Carolina where she will play women's soccer for the next four seasons.
Northern High School senior Maya Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent last week to continue her academic and athletic careers at Frostburg State University. Johnson was the SMAC volleyball player of the year while leading the Patriots to a berth in the 3A state title game.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Gavin Stevens signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic prowess at High Point University where he will run cross country and track at the North Carolina school.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Madison Ellis signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Montreat College in North Carolina where she will play women's soccer for the next four seasons.
During a busy afternoon in which a trio of seniors signed their National Letters of Intent for three different colleges in the hallway just outside the school gymnasium, Northern seniors Maya Johnson, Gavin Stevens and Madison Ellis cemented their academic and athletic futures. They joined a pair of Calvert High athletes who also recently committed to colleges.
Johnson was the SMAC volleyball player of the year last fall after leading the Patriots to the 3A South Region title and a berth in the 3A state title match against North Hagerstown. She is headed to Frostburg State University to continue her academic and athletic endeavors on the volleyball court.
"From the first time that I set foot on the campus I knew it was where I was meant to be for the next four years," Johnson said. "It just felt like home. I am so grateful to have been part of the volleyball team here [at Northern]. We had a great season last fall. I mean, we didn't achieve our ultimate goal of winning the state title but it was rewarding just to be in that match."
Stevens, who signed his letter to attend High Point University in North Carolina to continue his academic and athletic days running track, trumped Johnson in one sense. Stevens was part of the Patriots' 3A state title indoor track and field team while running distance events and longer relays.
Ellis, who signed her letter to attend Montreat College in North Carolina, was part of the Northern girls' soccer team that garnered the 3A state title during her freshman season.
Calvert senior softball pitcher Emma DeBoer signed her National Letter of Intent last month to attend Central Michigan University, while Cavaliers' senior center fielder Megan Chroniger signed her letter with the University of South Carolina-Upstate. Both were part of Calvert's successful bid to the 2A state title last spring and both are seeking to conclude their high school playing days this spring with a repeat bid.
"i really loved the campus and I felt right at home after meeting the coaches and some of the players," DeBoer said. "It probably helped take some pressure off of me that I signed early. But I still feel like I have something to prove this year. I don't want to let up. We have a lot of great players on this team and we want to win another title this year."