On a day when it honored its seniors and welcomed Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foes Huntingtown and Lackey, the Calvert High School cross country team got stellar efforts from male and female runners of all ages.

Seniors Jack Hartsig, David Rodenhaver and Aiden Lundberg finished one-two-three in the boys' event and Cavaliers' sophomore Madison McCurry cruised to an easy victory in the girls event. Huntingtown's Bridget Incorvia, Reilly Damalouji and Sophie Bryan were next across the line followed by Calvert's Hayley Spicknall and Mia Barnes in the girls' race.

