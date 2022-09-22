Calvert High School seniors Aiden Lundberg, Jack Hartsig and David Rodenhaver are all smiles after they swept the top three spots in Wednesday's home cross country meet against Huntingtown and Lackey. Hartsig won the boys' portion of the meet in 17 minutes, 50.6 seconds, while Rovenhaver placed second and Lundberg finished third.
Calvert High School sophomore Madison McCurry leads the field through the early stages of the girls portion of Wednesday's cross country meet in Prince Frederick. McCurry would eventually win the race comfortably by completing the distance in 22 minutes, 11.1 seconds.
Calvert High School senior David Rovenhaver is well on his way to finishing in second place in the boys' portion of the cross country meet the Cavaliers hosted on Wednesday. Calvert senior Jack Hartsig won the event in 17 minutes, 50.6 seconds, followed by Rovenhaver and teammate Aidan Lundberg.
Female runners from the Calvert High School cross country team gather for one final cheer before Wednesday's meet in Prince Frederick. Calvert sophomore Madison McCurry won the event in 22 minutes, 11.1 seconds.
Female runners from the Huntingtown High School cross country team gather for one final huddle and cheer prior to Wednesday's meet at Calvert. Hurricanes' Bridget Incorvia finished second, while the Cavaliers' sophomore Madison McCurry won the event in 22 minutes, 11.1 seconds.
Huntingtown High School runners Reilly Damalouji, left, and Sophie Bryan, remain in close pursuit of Calvert sophomore Madison McCurry through the early stages of Wednesday's cross country meet in Prince Frederick.
Calvert High School junior Hayley Spicknall overtakes teammate Mia Barnes in the final stages of Wednesday's cross country meet in Prince Frederick. Their sophomore teammate, Madison McCurry, won the girls portion of the event in 22 minutes, 11.1 seconds on Wednesday.
On a day when it honored its seniors and welcomed Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foes Huntingtown and Lackey, the Calvert High School cross country team got stellar efforts from male and female runners of all ages.
Seniors Jack Hartsig, David Rodenhaver and Aiden Lundberg finished one-two-three in the boys' event and Cavaliers' sophomore Madison McCurry cruised to an easy victory in the girls event. Huntingtown's Bridget Incorvia, Reilly Damalouji and Sophie Bryan were next across the line followed by Calvert's Hayley Spicknall and Mia Barnes in the girls' race.
"This was a great way to end our home meets," said Hartsig, who won the boys event in 17:50.6. "This was our last home meet and it was our senior day. It was little hotter than I expected, but there was plenty of shade once we got out on the course. I didn't really have a time in mind when I came out here today. I just wanted to run a good race."
Hartsig led a Cavaliers' sweep of the top three spots in the boys' event, while teammates and classmates Rovenhaver and Lundberg finished second and third. Huntingtown's David Johnson, Andrew Stein and Nathan Hayes were the top three runners for the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
On the girls' side, McCurry gained command before reaching the opening mile mark and then widened her advantage with every stride from that point en route to capturing the event in 22.11.10. Although she has been battling a mild hamstring injury through much of the season, McCurry is optimistic that she can perform well at the upcoming SMAC championships and subsequent postseason meets.
"I felt pretty good the whole time," McCurry said. "I just wanted to get out early and set my own pace. The course is a little hilly but I got around OK today. I am looking forward to the SMAC meet next month. I've been able to place really high so far. My main goal is to break 19 [minutes] at SMAC or regionals."
Incorvia, Gianna Segar, Reilly Damalouji and Sophie Bryan occupied the next four spots in the order, with Spicknall and Barnes next for Calvert. Spicknall, who also runs indoor and outdoor track for the Cavaliers, is equally accustomed to competing on two legs as well as four with her horse, Jumping Jack Cash, serving as her primary escort in equestrian events.
"We have another meet coming up this weekend at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro," Spicknall said. "The course today has a lot of hills. It was rough in some places. But we're looking forward to SMAC and we want to qualify for states [at Hereford High School]. I think that's our main goal this year."