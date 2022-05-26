One night after their initial 2A State semifinal game against Walkersville was postponed by inclement weather, the Calvert High School softball team wasted little time gaining the upper hand over the Lions en route to an 11-0 victory in five innings on Wednesday at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
Calvert earned the right to face Rising Sun in the 2A State title game on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Maryland. If that game gets postponed by inclement weather, the Cavaliers would face Rising Sun on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., which would be followed immediately by the 3A final between Chopticon and Linganore.
Calvert pitcher Emma DeBoer has been battling a lower back injury for the past month and on several occasions in recent weeks she was actually summoned to the circle as a reliever. But Wednesday evening she took the ball for the outset of the contest against Walkersville and never relinquished it, blanking the Lions on three hits while fanning eight batters in five innings of work.
Calvert gave its ace plenty of support from the outset as Lexi Drayer singled then Sadie Willis plated the Cavaliers first run on a ground rule double. Calvert promptly extended the lead to 3-0 when Clara Wood smacked a double off the snow fence in left. That would be all the runs that DeBoer would need, but the Cavaliers attack obliged with eight more runs anyway.
“It’s always good to go out there with the lead,” DeBoer said. “We came out here with a lot of confidence. We had a great warmup. We were really loose the whole time. For most of us, this is like redemption. Now we get to play for the 2A State title [on Friday or Saturday]. We were not going to leave here without a win.”
Calvert added a run in the second when senior Karlee Hughes was hit by a pitch, took second and third on the same wild pitch then scored on a bloop single to right by freshman catcher Kinetta Bradley. DeBoer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third and Grace Atherton doubled home one run then Hughes delivered another with a sharp single up the middle as the Cavaliers scored four unearned runs to push the lead to 8-0.
“Everyone came here ready to play tonight,” said Hughes, who is headed to the College of Charleston for softball. “We work on a lot of plays in practice so when we get here and make on it’s really nothing new for us. This whole season our focus has been on getting back here and then getting back to the state championship game.”
Despite already owning a commanding lead, Calvert sealed the verdict early by scoring three more times in the fourth. Drayer and Sadie Willis opened the inning with consecutive singles then Wood collected another RBI with a bloop single then Megan Chroniger followed with another run-scoring single to account for the final margin.
“Everyone came here ready to swing the bats,” said Wood, who also played volleyball for the school. “I was looking for something good to hit in the first inning. I got something on the first pitch and drove it into the gap. It means a lot to me that we get to play for the State title again. I don’t think we ever doubted we would get back there.”
