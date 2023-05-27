Calvert High School senior Megan Chroniger waits for a pitch in the top of the third inning of last Friday's 2A state softball championship game against Rising Sun at the University of Maryland. Chroniger and the Cavaliers potent attack were limited to a total of two hits by a pair of Rising Sun hurlers and eventually suffered a 1-0 setback to the Tigers in eight innings.
Players from the Calvert High School softball team gather on the field at the University of Maryland with the state runner-up trophy after the Cavaliers were edged by Rising Sun 1-0 in the 2A state championship game last Friday evening in a rematch of last year's title game won by the Cavaliers.
Calvert High School senior Grace Atherton stands at first base after her one-out single in the top of the seventh inning against Rising Sun represented the Cavaliers' first hit in the 2A state championship game at the University of Maryland. Calvert was limited to two hits on the day and Rising Sun emerged with a 1-0 victory in eight innings to avenge last year's title game loss to the Cavaliers.
The scoreboard at the University of Maryland tells the tale of the 2A state softball championship game last Friday afternoon when Rising Sun finally broke a scoreless deadlock with Calvert by plating a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 victory over the Cavaliers in a rematch of last year's title clash won by Calvert in extra innings.
Calvert High School senior Megan Chroniger waits for a pitch in the top of the third inning of last Friday's 2A state softball championship game against Rising Sun at the University of Maryland. Chroniger and the Cavaliers potent attack were limited to a total of two hits by a pair of Rising Sun hurlers and eventually suffered a 1-0 setback to the Tigers in eight innings.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Players from the Calvert High School softball team gather on the field at the University of Maryland with the state runner-up trophy after the Cavaliers were edged by Rising Sun 1-0 in the 2A state championship game last Friday evening in a rematch of last year's title game won by the Cavaliers.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School senior Grace Atherton stands at first base after her one-out single in the top of the seventh inning against Rising Sun represented the Cavaliers' first hit in the 2A state championship game at the University of Maryland. Calvert was limited to two hits on the day and Rising Sun emerged with a 1-0 victory in eight innings to avenge last year's title game loss to the Cavaliers.
Staff photo by Ted Black
The scoreboard at the University of Maryland tells the tale of the 2A state softball championship game last Friday afternoon when Rising Sun finally broke a scoreless deadlock with Calvert by plating a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 victory over the Cavaliers in a rematch of last year's title clash won by Calvert in extra innings.
In a contest truly fitting of a title game rematch between two superb squads, the Calvert High School softball team suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 setback in eight innings to Rising Sun of Cecil County last Friday evening at the University of Maryland on a day when neither team committed a single miscue.
Calvert (22-2) had advanced to the 2A state title game for a third straight year by upending Northeast of Anne Arundel County 12-1 on Tuesday afternoon at the Bachman Sports Complex when the Cavaliers broke open a close game by scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh. Rising Sun had blanked Eastern Tech 7-0 on an adjacent field that same day at Bachman and the Tigers arrived at Maryland seeking to atone for last year's extra-inning setback to Calvert.
Rising Sun (22-1) pitchers Faith McCullough and Cadence Williams combined on a two-hit shutout last Friday, although Calvert senior Emma DeBoer was virtually as good while blanking the Tigers through seven frames and collecting nine strikeouts along the way. The typical potent Cavaliers' attack, however, did not get a hit until senior Grace Atherton had a one-out single in the seventh and Sadie Willis added another two batters later.
"It sucks and it hurts that we lost, but it was just a great game between two great teams," said Calvert coach Lauren Robison. "We just didn't get too many scoring chances against their pitchers. Both of them were very good. Emma [DeBoer] was really good again for us, but we just couldn't get that run to give her the lead to work with."
Rising Sun had the game's first genuine scoring chance in the home half of the fourth when Bri Cole led off with a double, Kelsey Berks worked DeBoer for a two-out walk then Madison Nolan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But the Cavaliers' senior escaped unharmed by fanning the next Tigers' batter to keep the game scoreless through four complete.
After failing to get a single baserunner through the first six frames, Calvert finally had its first scoring chance against Williams in the seventh. Senior second baseman Grace Atherton had a one-out single then two batters later Sadie Willis smacked a two-out single to left. But with two runners aboard, Williams induced Lexi Drayer to ground out to short to end that threat.
After the Cavaliers failed to get the lead in the eighth under international tie-breaking rules with Drayer starting at second, Rising Sun wasted little time ending the contest. With Catherine Meadows starting on second, Jordan Lynch slapped a single to left and then Josalyn McMillan sent a DeBoer pitch to center that senior Megan Chroniger caught but her throw home was not in time to get the sliding Meadows.
"It was such an intense game right from the start," said DeBoer, who took the loss despite limiting the Tigers to one unearned run on five hits while fanning nine in 7 1/3 innings. "I know that I get to play four more seasons [at Central Michigan], but I wanted my teammates to be able to win in our last game. It was a tough game."
"I'll never forget all the memories that I had and all the friendships that I made," Atherton said. "We were able to get here the last three years. It's tough to go out this way, but nothing can really spoil the great experience that I had playing for coach [Robison] and playing with these girls."