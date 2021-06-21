Through seven innings of the 2A state softball championship game at the Bachman Sports Complex on June 18, the Calvert High School squad and Queen Anne's were hooked in a scoreless battle dominated by stellar pitching and virtually flawless defense.
Queen Anne's ace Cameron Whiteford and Calvert sophomore Emma DeBoer had kept opposing hitters off balance throughout the first seven frames and the Friday morning contest would finally hinge on which team could execute under the international tie-breaking, or ITB, rules. A sequence of small plays would eventually decide the outcome.
In the top of the eighth, Calvert leadoff batter Emily Davis attempted to sacrifice bunt Cavaliers' ITB runner Sadie Willis over to third, but Whiteford fielded the ball cleanly and fired to third where Lions' third baseman applied the tag to erase the lead runner. Calvert junior shortstop Karlee Hughes was then intentionally walked for the second time.
With two on and two out, sophomore Megan Chroniger delivered a single to center that scored Davis and then Hughes appeared to score before Chroniger was thrown out attempting to reach third base. But the third base umpire ruled Hughes left third while the ball was in the circle and waved off her run and deemed her as the third out.
So instead of taking a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth, the Cavaliers owned a modest 1-0 advantage. With the Lions' ITB runner Belle Fields on second leadoff batter Tristyn Stewart reached on a bunt single. With runners on first and third, Breanna Athey popped up a bunt and Calvert third baseman Lexi Drayer made a diving catch for the first out.
Drayer had the chance to double up Stewart at first base but sailed the throw into shallow right, enabling Fields to score the tying run. Two batters later, Lions' catcher Cameron Brandt delivered the single to right that plated Stewart with the winning run, lifting the Lions to their inaugural 2A state softball title.
"It was such a tremendous battle the whole game," said DeBoer, who limited the Lions to two unearned runs on six hits while fanning eight. "I knew that I had a great defense behind me. I think we were just a little nervous. We have such a young team. I can't say enough about [senior catcher] Shyra [Jones]. She's a great catcher and tremendous senior leader."
Hughes, who batted leadoff all season and belted a grand slam in a 10-run seventh against La Plata in the Cavaliers' 14-3 victory over the Warriors in the 2A state semifinals on Wednesday, is among the large group of returning players for the Cavaliers next spring. She also plays volleyball for the school along with DeBoer and Chroniger.
"It was a really intense game right from the start," Hughes said. "Emma pitched a great game. Most of us will be back here next year and we'll be back here. It was tough way to end the season."
Calvert coach Lauren Robison also commended her youthful group for reaching the 2A state championship and coming within three outs of earning the title.
"I could not be happier or any prouder of these girls," Robison said. "They played a great game. Emma pitched extremely well. These close games just come down to which team makes the first mistake. But even though we got beat I could not be any prouder of these girls."
Whiteford earned the state title win by limiting the Cavaliers to one run on four hits while fanning 14 Cavaliers. Whiteford and battery mate Cameron Brandt had been teammates and good friends for nearly 10 years and Friday's title game was their last outing together.
"I could not be happier for Cam," Whiteford said. "This was her last softball game ever and she came through with the base hit to win it. I thought my rise ball was really good early and our defense made some great plays behind me."