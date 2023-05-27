In a contest truly fitting of a title game rematch between two superb squads, the Calvert High School softball team suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 setback in eight innings to Rising Sun of Cecil County last Friday evening at the University of Maryland on a day when neither team committed a single miscue.

Calvert (22-2) had advanced to the 2A state title game for a third straight year by upending Northeast of Anne Arundel County 12-1 on Tuesday afternoon at the Bachman Sports Complex when the Cavaliers broke open a close game by scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh. Rising Sun had blanked Eastern Tech 7-0 on an adjacent field that same day at Bachman and the Tigers arrived at Maryland seeking to atone for last year's extra-inning setback to Calvert.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews