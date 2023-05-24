Through the first six innings of Tuesday afternoon's 2A state semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie, the Calvert High School softball team led Northeast 2-1 and the stage appeared set for a dramatic conclusion. The Cavaliers, however, clearly had other intentions.

Calvert (22-1) had been on the cusp of a big inning against Northeast freshman pitcher Presley McGinty on several occasions through the first six frames, but the Eagles' hurler managed to elude serious trouble to that point. But in the top of the seventh, Calvert erupted for 10 runs on seven hits to chase McGinty early and emerge with a 12-1 victory.


