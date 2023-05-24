Calvert High School senior pitcher Emma DeBoer fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's 2A state semifinal game against Northeast of Anne Arundel County. DeBoer recorded the win by limiting the Eagles to run one in seven innings while fanning seven batter as the Cavaliers erupted for 10 runs in the top of the seventh en route to a 12-1 victory.
Calvert High School senior Grace Atherton stands at first base after her one-out single in the top of the first inning on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A state semifinals. Atherton and the Cavaliers would later break open a tight contest by scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 12-1 victory over Northeast in that game at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
Calvert High School softball player Sadie Willis stands at first base after one of her two singles in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 2A state semifinals against Northeast of Anne Arundel County at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Willis had two hits in the seventh when the Cavaliers erupted for 10 runs en route to a 12-1 victory over the Eagles.
Calvert High School sophomore Emily Milam stands at second base in the top of the seventh inning after her two-run single helped the Cavaliers break open a close game en route to a 12-1 victory over Northeast of Anne Arundel County in a 2A state semifinal game at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Through the first six innings of Tuesday afternoon's 2A state semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie, the Calvert High School softball team led Northeast 2-1 and the stage appeared set for a dramatic conclusion. The Cavaliers, however, clearly had other intentions.
Calvert (22-1) had been on the cusp of a big inning against Northeast freshman pitcher Presley McGinty on several occasions through the first six frames, but the Eagles' hurler managed to elude serious trouble to that point. But in the top of the seventh, Calvert erupted for 10 runs on seven hits to chase McGinty early and emerge with a 12-1 victory.
Calvert will head back to the 2A state finals at the University of Maryland on May 26 seeking to successfully defend its title against a familiar foe, Rising Sun High School, the same team the Cavaliers defeated in extra innings last spring to claim the crown. Rising Sun made quick work of Eastern Tech, 7-0, in the other 2 state semifinal on Tuesday afternoon on an adjacent field at Bachman.
"We all felt like we were just waiting to get that one big hit each inning," said Calvert coach Lauren Robison. "We left a lot of runners on base early, but then in the top of the seventh it finally all started to come together. We just needed one hit to sort of give us a spark and then once we got rolling we just kept on going."
Calvert senior hurler Emma DeBoer and McGinty were hooked in a solid pitchers' duel through the first six frames, with Calvert owning a tepid 2-1 advantage going to the seventh. DeBoer, who eventually collected the win while limiting the Eagles to one run on nine hits while fanning seven, admitted she just needed an insurance run in the seventh to help her relax.
"Going into the top of the seventh, I knew if we just got one more run we would be okay," DeBoer said. "Once we got the first run I felt fine then we just kept scoring and eventually it was a blowout. I'm excited to be going back to Maryland to defend our title against Rising Sun. I think it's going to be a great game."
DeBoer actually started the 10-run inning with a leadoff walk, Sadie Willis beat out a bunt single then Northeast opted to intentionally walk Lexi Drayer to load the bases and set up a force at each base. But the Eagles' plans soon unraveled as McGinty hit Megan Chroniger with a pitch to force in one run then Clara Wood singled to drive in two more and the Cavaliers had a 5-1 lead.
"After Megan got hit with a pitch to force in a run, I felt a little more relaxed," Wood said. "I knew that I just needed to put the ball in play. We always felt like we could hit her [McGinty]. She throw a lot of junk and she was usually up in the zone. Once we started getting hits we just kept going."
Three batters later after McGinty was hooked after failing to get an out in the seventh, sophomore Emily Milam delivered a two-run single and two batters later DeBoer helped her cause further with a two-run single then both Willis and Drayer followed with consecutive singles that each drove in a run. When the dust settled following a genuinely prolonged seventh, Calvert had plated 10 runs and led 12-1 and McGinty took the loss while being tagged with nine runs overall, seven earned in six-plus innings of work.