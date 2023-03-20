Having parted with only one senior starter from her 2A state championship squad a year ago, Calvert High School softball coach Lauren Robison admits the bar has been set equally high this year as the Cavaliers seek to successfully defend their crown when their season commences Friday, March 24, against North Point.

Calvert returns virtually every starting player except standout shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes, the 2021 and 2022 SMAC softball player of the year who is now honing her skills at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. While Hughes was an integral part of the success, Robison admits the returning players are confident they can again ascend to the head of the 2A class in May.


