Calvert High School sophomore shortstop Emily Milam pivots to throw to first base during the Cavaliers' practice last Friday afternoon. Milam, who scored the winning run when Calvert captured the 2A state title last spring, could replace former standout Karlee Hughes as the Cavaliers' leadoff batter and shortstop this spring.
Calvert High School senior pitcher Emma DeBoer fires to the plate during a softball practice last Friday afternoon as the Cavaliers will seek to successfully defend their 2A state title this spring.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Having parted with only one senior starter from her 2A state championship squad a year ago, Calvert High School softball coach Lauren Robison admits the bar has been set equally high this year as the Cavaliers seek to successfully defend their crown when their season commences Friday, March 24, against North Point.
Calvert returns virtually every starting player except standout shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes, the 2021 and 2022 SMAC softball player of the year who is now honing her skills at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. While Hughes was an integral part of the success, Robison admits the returning players are confident they can again ascend to the head of the 2A class in May.
"I think once the girls got a taste of what winning a championship is like they just don't want to let go of that moment," said Robison, now in her seventh season at the helm of the Cavaliers' softball program. "They've been so excited since we started practicing. Some days it's really tough to reign them in because they're just so excited to be back out on the field."
While the Cavaliers may have parted with Hughes, they will have eight other starters back in uniform this spring including senior pitcher Emma DeBoer, senior center fielder Megan Chroniger, senior second baseman Grace Atherton and sophomore catcher Kineta Bradley. DeBoer has been the ace of the staff the previous two seasons, boasting one state title and one state runner-up honors to her resume.
"I think we're all excited to get the season started," said DeBoer, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Central Michigan University for softball. "We basically have all of our starters back, except Karlee. Kintea is amazing behind the plate. Our defense is always there to back me up. Megan really takes control of the outfield."
Chroniger, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend University of South Carolina-Upstate where she will continue her academics and playing days on the softball diamond, admitted that last season was all about redemption, but this year is more about cementing the legacy the program has established.
"Last year, I think we all knew what we needed to do to get back to states," said Chroniger, who is among the players who could potentially bat in the leadoff spot vacated by Hughes. "This year we know what the expectations are for all of us. We all have our roles to play. Emma and Kineta are such a great battery, then everyone else does what is expected of them."
Atherton, who played volleyball for the Cavaliers in the fall and is expected to compete for a walk-on spot at Salisbury University where she intends to major in nursing, is also eager to get the season under way and see what this Cavaliers' group can accomplish. Atherton, who had the game-winning single in extra innings in the 2A state title game last spring, will again play second base with sophomore Emily Milam, who scored the game-winning run, likely filling Hughes' spot at shortstop.
"Last year, I remember being nervous at the start of the season," Atherton said. "We just felt like we needed to get back to states and compete for the title again. We had a lot of great moments. This year for me is all about just being able to do a little more than I did last year. Of course, I'm always looking forward to the competition of playing against teams like La Plata, Chopticon, Northern and Huntingtown."
Calvert will face North Point on Friday afternoon then on Saturday, March 25, the team will offer its first fundraiser in the school cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 30 vendors will be on hand for the occasion with various sports cards and other collectibles offered with proceeds benefiting the Cavaliers' softball program. There is a $3 admission charge for adults, $1 for teenagers while kids 12-under get in free.