In the bottom of the fourth inning of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference softball game against visiting Chopticon High School, Calvert High senior Karlee Hughes walked into the on deck circle knowing she would have the chance to step to the plate with runners in scoring position, although she was not sure just how many.
Hughes, last year's SMAC Chesapeake Division player of the year who plays shortstop and bats in the leadoff spot for the Cavaliers, watched junior Grace Atherton draw a one-out walk from Chopticon hurler Laci Wood that loaded the bases in a 1-1 game on April 1. Hughes, who often takes an aggressive approach to hitting and frequently swings at the first pitch, contemplated the location of the first pitch from Wood.
"I thought she was going to throw me something low and inside," said Hughes, who is headed to the College of Charleston for softball. "After she walked Grace, I thought I could get something to hit. She had been working me low and in the first two at-bats, so that's where I was looking. But I was just looking for something that I could drive and get the run across."
Hughes actually guessed wrong as Wood, who committed a fielding error earlier in the frame, fired the first pitch of the at-bat up and away, but the Cavaliers' senior made sure there would not be a second pitch. With the wind blowing out, Hughes drove the Wood pitch over the 10-foot fence in left center for a grand slam that vaulted the Cavaliers to a 5-1 lead and eventually a 9-1 victory over the visiting Braves.
"I knew when I hit it that it had a good chance of going out," said Hughes, who would later watch Atherton cap another four-run inning with a solo home run. "It just shows all the hard work, lifting and staying late with Grace to take hitting has really paid off. The first week of the season, I think we were putting too much focus on states. Now we're focused on doing the little things."
Hughes led off the Calvert home half of the first with a double to left and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Sadie Willis. But Chopticon drew even in the top of the third with an unearned run against Emma DeBoer. Karlie Wolfe singled, took second on a passed ball, reached third on an error then scored when Helen Bailey worked DeBoer for a bases loaded walk.
Calvert reclaimed the lead on Hughes' grand slam in the home half of the fourth and the Cavaliers padded their advantage with four more runs in the home half of the fifth. Lexi Drayer singled and later scored an an RBI groundout by DeBoer and both Kylie Willis and Clara Wood would score on consecutive wild pitches. Atherton capped the scoring with a solo homer to left center.
"I thought Laci pitched well," said Chopticon junior catcher Kaylee Overby. "They have some really good hitters. It was close until those middle innings then it got away from us. But our main goal all season has been to just keep getting better."
Overby, who is also the setter for the Braves' volleyball team in the fall, represents a number of oddities at her position. Overby, who went 1-for-3 last Friday, throws left-handed, bats in the leadoff spot in the order and does not require the services of a courtesy runner when she reaches base. Wolfe had two hits for the Braves and Wood added another.