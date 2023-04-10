Calvert High School junior pitcher Sadie Willis fires to the plate in the bottom of the third inning of last Saturday's game against Broadneck. Willis blanked the host Bruins on three whits while fanning seven and the Cavaliers remained unbeaten on the season by cruising to a 12-0 victory.
Calvert High School senior second baseman Grace Atherton stands at first base following her single in the third inning on Saturday at Broadneck. Atherton had three hits and scored twice in five at-bats as the Cavaliers cruised to a 12-0 victory over the host Bruins to remain undefeated on the season.
Calvert High School sophomore shortstop Emily Milam stands at third base in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday's game at Broadneck as Bruins' third baseman Addy Cornelius prepares for a pitch. Milam and the Cavaliers stayed unbeaten on the season by upending the host Bruins 12-0 behind a three-hit shutout from junior hurler Sadie Willis.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Saturday afternoon the Calvert High School softball team made the moderate commute to Broadneck High School to face a pair of larger Anne Arundel County squads and the defending 2A state champions flexed their muscles in a big way as the Cavaliers remained undefeated in dominant fashion.
Calvert (8-0) upended Arundel 21-1 in the spring break tournament opener on Saturday then dispatched host Broadneck 12-0 in the nightcap as the Cavaliers collected 17 hits while junior southpaw pitcher Sadie Willis blanked the Bruins on three hits while fanning seven batters in six complete innings. After the pair of lopsided affairs, Calvert coach Lauren Robison was beaming about all things big and small on Saturday.
"We really swung the bats well today," said Robison, whose team returned all but one starter, shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes, the two-time SMAC softball player of the year who is now a freshman at the College of Charleston. "That was the best we have hit the ball all season. We also did a lot of little things well, like take the extra base when we had the chance."
Calvert failed to score in the top of the first inning on Saturday, but the Cavaliers were rarely kept off the board in subsequent frames. Sophomore catcher Kineta Bradley drove in Lexi Drayer with a double in the second then Bradley's courtesy runner, Madison Weems, scored on a groundout by Willis. Drayer extended the Cavaliers' lead to 4-0 an inning later when she smacked a two-run double that scored Grace Atherton and Clara Wood.
"It always feels good to go back out there [to the mound] when your teammates put a couple of runs on the board," said Willis, who retired 11 straight batters during the middle frames and the final five Bruins over the last two. "Everyone in the lineup really hit the ball well. It's always fun to be part of games like this when everyone is contributing offensively."
Willis would later help her own cause when her one-out double in the fifth plated both Drayer and senior center fielder Megan Chroniger. Calvert completed the onslaught in the top of the sixth by adding six runs on seven hits with Drayer collecting two more runs batted in with a double then Bradley plated another run with her second double of the afternoon. Atherton (3-for-5) notched her third single of the day with two outs in the sixth in her second at-bat of the frame.
"Sadie was definitely getting a lot of movement on her pitches today," Bradley said. "She threw a lot of strikes and her pitches got their hitters to chase pitches up and inside. It's great having two great pitchers. [Senior] Emma [DeBoer] is the ace of the staff and Sadie is also really good. It's going to be great to have Sadie back out there again next year."