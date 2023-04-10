Last Saturday afternoon the Calvert High School softball team made the moderate commute to Broadneck High School to face a pair of larger Anne Arundel County squads and the defending 2A state champions flexed their muscles in a big way as the Cavaliers remained undefeated in dominant fashion.

Calvert (8-0) upended Arundel 21-1 in the spring break tournament opener on Saturday then dispatched host Broadneck 12-0 in the nightcap as the Cavaliers collected 17 hits while junior southpaw pitcher Sadie Willis blanked the Bruins on three hits while fanning seven batters in six complete innings. After the pair of lopsided affairs, Calvert coach Lauren Robison was beaming about all things big and small on Saturday.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews