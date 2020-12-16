On most late afternoons and early evenings throughout the month of December, swimmers from Calvert, Northern and Patuxent High schools will convene at the Edward C. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick for practices designed to enable them to make a splash with their respective coaches.
Monday, Dec. 7, marked the first day of high school swimming tryouts for the quartet of Calvert County schools, three of which venture to the aquatics center for late afternoon and evening practices while Huntingtown High School swimmers practice early in the mornings until meets begin on a date that is far from being officially determined. Much is still up in the air as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
Last week Calvert senior Erik Danielson took the first steps — or strokes — toward completing his final season with the Cavaliers by participating in the abbreviated session. Danielson finished the 200-yard individual medley in just over 2 minutes and 20 seconds, which he readily admitted was far from his best time. But he remains committed to dropping time in his primary event.
"My main goal this winter is to break one minute in the 100 breaststroke," Danielson said after last Tuesday's practice. "My best now is a 1:01.3, but I'm hoping to get down below a minute this winter. It's good just being able to get back into the pool. I am looking at several schools in Florida and they're tough to get into, so I may just end up doing club in college."
Calvert swim coach Brian Dryer noted that he is pleased with the early efforts he has seen from his swimmers. Last winter, Ben Voelker became the first Cavaliers swimmer in program history to capture an individual state title when he won the 2A boys' 100 backstroke and this winter, despite losing Voelker to graduation, Dryer expects the boys squad to have a solid campaign.
"I really expect our boys to do well this winter," Dryer said. "Collectively, this is one of the best groups that we've had. So far, I'm pleased with what I've seen. I really did not know what to expect from the kids when they came back. But they's all done well considering they haven't been in the pool for nine months."
Northern fourth-year swim coach Margaret O'Grady was also impressed with the performances that she witnessed last week in the Patriots' first week of practice. Northern actually held staggered time trials last week and returning swimmers Alexia Zaidi, Katie Greene and incoming freshman Aspen Gallaudet all provided good efforts.
"Really, I am so glad that the kids could get back in the pool," O'Grady said. "We're going to have a really good team again this winter. I just hope that we get to have some virtual meets. Most of my girls are still younger, so we should be really good for a few more years to come."
Patuxent first-year coach Cassi Beck, a 2013 Panthers' alum and former swimmer for the school, also had the chance to watch her kids dive into the pool for the late session last week. The Panthers will have one of the smaller teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, but their alum and rookie coach is convinced they will be able to counter their lack of quantity with numerous quality efforts this winter.
"I think the kids are just happy to be able to get out of the house and get in the pool every night," Beck said. "We are trying to make the most out of the time that we have together. This first round of practices goes through Dec. 23 then we'll be back in the pool on Jan. 11. I think they're excited just to be able to have virtual meets."