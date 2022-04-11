When current St. Mary's Ryken High School track coach Kenny Brown founded Speed And Endurance Track Club in Calvert County three years ago, he wanted to give local runners the chance to prove that the county could produce athletes who can excel in sports other than those normally often associated with the county.
Calvert County has long produced many of the best baseball, softball and volleyball players in the state, but Brown was convinced the county had something to offer for potential track athletes. Since founding the club, Brown has witnessed a bevy of his runners excel in numerous events, and now some are among the best in their respective age groups nationally.
"There are a lot of really good athletes in Calvert County and we wanted to give them an opportunity to have a good training program for track in the county," Brown said. "We have athletes from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's train with us throughout the year and they have done some amazing things. We have young girls who are among the fastest in their age group in the nation and they're only going to keep getting better."
A bevy of Speed And Endurance runners performed well at the recent AAU 2022 Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach. Lilah Flores took first among all 11-year-olds in the 1,500-meter run [5:12.55] and the 3,200 [11:22.59], while Madison Brown finished second in the long jump [14 feet, 2 inches] and third in the 60 (8.77) among 11-year-old girls.
Other youthful, budding stars who competed for Speed And Endurance and did well at the indoor nationals meet included Jordann Parham, who placed second in the 60 (8.75), fifth in the 200 (28.48) and fifth in the high jump (3'8") among 11-year-old girls, and Lean Rannacher placed third in the 800 (2:39.61), fourth in the 1,500 (5:29.61) and seventh in the 400 (1:10.91) also among 11-year-old girls.
Layla James placed second in the 800 (2:28.74) and then seventh in the 400 (1:00.90) among 17-year-old girls. Arya Van Oosten placed fourth in the 800 (2:54.29) and fifth in the long jump (10'7") among nine-year-olds. Kennedy Brown was second in the 800 (2:24.91), fourth in the 200 (59.63) and sixth in the 200 (26.94).