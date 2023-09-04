Calvert High School running back Domaine Wallace prepares to take the handoff from quarterback Da'juan Robinson in the first half of last Friday's season opener at St. Charles. Calvert trailed 13-3 early but the Cavaliers countered with 28 unanswered points en route to a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans that night.
St. Charles High School freshman kicker Vinnie Miles attempts a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter of last Friday's season opener against Calvert. Miles' field goal attempt caromed off the left upright and the visiting Cavaliers eventually departed with a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans in that game.
St. Charles High School quarterback Peyton Murphy awaits the shotgun snap from center in the second quarter of last Friday's season opener against Calvert. Murphy recorded two touchdown passes on the night but the visiting Cavaliers departed with a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans in that game.
Calvert High School quarterback Da'juan Robinson prepares for the snap under center in the second quarter of last Friday's season opener at St. Charles. Robinson and the Cavaliers overcame an early 13-3 deficit for a 31-19 victory over the Spartans in that contest.
After watching their school's football team fall behind 13-3 early at St. Charles, the Calvert High School cheerleaders had ample reason to celebrate in the second half as the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans in the season opener for both SMAC teams.
Calvert High School running back Domaine Wallace prepares to take the handoff from quarterback Da'juan Robinson in the first half of last Friday's season opener at St. Charles. Calvert trailed 13-3 early but the Cavaliers countered with 28 unanswered points en route to a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans that night.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
St. Charles High School freshman kicker Vinnie Miles attempts a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter of last Friday's season opener against Calvert. Miles' field goal attempt caromed off the left upright and the visiting Cavaliers eventually departed with a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans in that game.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
St. Charles High School quarterback Peyton Murphy awaits the shotgun snap from center in the second quarter of last Friday's season opener against Calvert. Murphy recorded two touchdown passes on the night but the visiting Cavaliers departed with a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans in that game.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Calvert High School quarterback Da'juan Robinson prepares for the snap under center in the second quarter of last Friday's season opener at St. Charles. Robinson and the Cavaliers overcame an early 13-3 deficit for a 31-19 victory over the Spartans in that contest.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
After watching their school's football team fall behind 13-3 early at St. Charles, the Calvert High School cheerleaders had ample reason to celebrate in the second half as the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 31-19 victory over the host Spartans in the season opener for both SMAC teams.
In the aftermath of last Friday's season opener in which visiting Calvert overcame an early 10-point deficit to upend St. Charles 31-19 in a clash of two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams that had reached their respective state semifinals one year ago, much of the reflecting among the head coaches hinged on one play that shifted the momentum.
St. Charles (0-1) had answered an early field goal from Calvert's Keith Baker to forge a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter on an 89-yard strike from quarterback Peyton Murphy to Keyon Washington and a short run by Ahmad Griffin. Little did players, coaches or spectators know at that time that the outcome of the game would hinge on the very next play.
Calvert (1-0) sophomore Derrick Brown fielded the ensuing kickoff at his own nine-yard line, found a seam between blockers and would-be St. Charles tacklers and raced 91 yards for a touchdown that trimmed the gap to 13-10. Brown's electrifying run not only gave the visitors an emotional lift, it sparked a 28-0 run that later lifted the Cavaliers to a 31-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
"We pride ourselves on working on special teams and Derrick followed the blocking and his speed did the rest," Sneade said. "That was a huge momentum swing. That carried over for us in all three phases. Domaine [Wallace] ran the ball well for us all night and he was finally able to break one [for a touchdown]."
Calvert reclaimed the lead right before halftime when quarterback Da'juan Robinson connected with Jalen Barnes on a 26-yard scoring strike. Then in the fourth quarter a pair of Keegan Thorne interceptions virtually sealed the outcome. With St. Charles facing fourth down and three from its own 27, Barne intercepted a Murphy pass that appeared to bounce into his hands and returned it 32 yards for a score.
On the Spartans next possession, Thorne again proved to be Murphy's nemesis and returned it 25 yards deep into Spartans' territory. On the Cavaliers' first play from scrimmage, Wallace went off right tackle and raced virtually untouched into the end zone for another touchdown that vaulted the Cavaliers to a 31-13 lead with just over six minutes remaining.
"That kickoff return really changed the momentum," Orndoff said. "We had talked about maintaining lane integrity on the previous kickoff. The things we talked about we didn't do on that kickoff. We didn't have a second scrimmage because of the heat, so a lot of these guys just had one scrimmage. We did a lot of good things but there are some things we have to clean up."
Calvert will get an extra day to prepare for its home opener this Saturday night against Chopticon (0-1), which suffered a 14-9 setback at home against Lackey (1-0) last Friday. St. Charles will seek its first win of the season when the Spartans host Westlake (0-1), which suffered a 47-7 setback at home against Northern (1-0) last Friday.
Huntingtown (1-0), which blanked Thomas Stone 42-0 last weekend, will host Patuxent (1-0), a handy 56-0 winner over La Plata, in an early clash of SMAC schools with state title aspirations. Great Mills (1-0), which upended McDonough 42-0 last weekend, will travel to Leonardtown (0-1), which is seeking to rebound from a 41-0 setback at North Point (1-0), who will face Thomas Stone on Friday.