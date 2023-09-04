In the aftermath of last Friday's season opener in which visiting Calvert overcame an early 10-point deficit to upend St. Charles 31-19 in a clash of two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams that had reached their respective state semifinals one year ago, much of the reflecting among the head coaches hinged on one play that shifted the momentum.

St. Charles (0-1) had answered an early field goal from Calvert's Keith Baker to forge a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter on an 89-yard strike from quarterback Peyton Murphy to Keyon Washington and a short run by Ahmad Griffin. Little did players, coaches or spectators know at that time that the outcome of the game would hinge on the very next play.


  

